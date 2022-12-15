BPNL Recruitment 2022: 2106 vacancies for Dev. OFC, others; Apply Now

Guwahati, Dec 15: The Bharatiya Pashupalan Nigam Limited (BPNL) has released the official notification inviting interested and eligible candidates to apply for posts of Development Officer, Digital Marketing Executive, Animal Attendant, Assistant Development Officer, and Animal Husbandry Advancement Center Director.

BPNL is a National Level NGO. It is a collaborative venture which works in the field of animal husbandry. The main aim of the BPNL is to bring the milk revolution in the country by self sufficient animal husbandry with help of better production and promotion of artificial insemination, nutrition, health, disease prevention, animal production.

Available Post: Development Officer, Digital Marketing Executive, Animal Attendant, Assistant Development Officer, and Animal Husbandry Advancement Center Director.

No. of posts: 2106 [Development Officer (108), Digital Marketing Executive (21), Animal Attendant (1620), Assistant Development Officer (324), Animal Husbandry Advancement Center Director (33)]

Salary: Rs. 15000-Rs. 25000/ per month

Last date to apply: 05/01/23

Age limit: Minimum 18 years and Maximum 45 years

Mode of application: Online

Application fee: Rs. 591-Rs. 945

Eligibility criteria

a) Development Officer:

• The candidate must hold Graduation degree in any discipline from a recognized Board/Institute/University

• Candidates having experience in Marketing will be given preference

b) Digital Marketing Executive:

• The candidate must have passed 12th standard from a recognized Board/Institute

• The candidate must possess Diploma certificate on Digital Marketing from a recognized Institute/Organization.

c) Animal Attendant:

• The candidate must have passed 10th standard from a recognized Board/Institute

• Candidates having experience in Marketing will be given preference

d) Assistant Development Officer:

• The candidate must have passed 12th standard from a recognized Board/Institute

• Candidates having experience in Marketing will be given preference

e) Animal Husbandry Advancement Center Director:

• The candidate must have passed 12th standard from a recognized Board/Institute

• The candidate must possess computer certificate from a recognized Institute/Organisation.

How to apply for the post?

• Step 1: Go to the website www.bharatiyapashupalan.com

• Step 2: Click on the tab 'Online Application form' from the homepage

• Step 3: A new window will open, Click on " Click Here to Apply"

• Step 4: Fill in your credentials

• Step 5: After successful registration, use your User ID and Password to login. Fill up rest of the application form as required.

• Step 6: Submit the application form and pay the application fee

• Step 7: Print out the application form for future references