B Borooah College Recruitment 2023: 2 vacancies for Asst Prof.

Guwahati, Dec 21: B Borooah College Guwahati has released the official notification inviting interested and eligible candidates to apply for the posts of Assistant Professor in Zoology department.
B Borooah College is a constituent public college under Gauhati University. It was established in 1943 in the honour of Bholanath Borooah, a businessman from Nagaon.
Available Post: Assistant Professor
No. of posts: 2
Salary: Rs. 57,7001 – Rs. 1,82,4001
Last date to apply: 02/01/23
Age limit: As per the prevailing rule of Assam Government
Application fee: Rs. 1500
Eligibility criteria
•The candidates must be Permanent resident of Assam and know the local language.
•Educational qualification will be as per Government of Assam's O.M. No. AHE.239/2021/168
How to apply for the post?
•Step 1: Send the application as per the format given on the DHE & College website along with complete Bio-Data (including contact number, Email etc) and self attested copies of all testimonials from H.S.L.C.( 10th standard).
•Step 2: The Demand Draft of Rs. 1500/- (Nonrefundable) must be drafted in favour of Principal, B. Borooah College, Guwahati.
