B Borooah College Recruitment 2023: 2 vacancies for Asst Prof.

Guwahati, Dec 21: B Borooah College Guwahati has released the official notification inviting interested and eligible candidates to apply for the posts of Assistant Professor in Zoology department.

B Borooah College is a constituent public college under Gauhati University. It was established in 1943 in the honour of Bholanath Borooah, a businessman from Nagaon.

Available Post: Assistant Professor

No. of posts: 2

Salary: Rs. 57,7001 – Rs. 1,82,4001

Last date to apply: 02/01/23

Age limit: As per the prevailing rule of Assam Government

Application fee: Rs. 1500

Eligibility criteria

•The candidates must be Permanent resident of Assam and know the local language.

•Educational qualification will be as per Government of Assam's O.M. No. AHE.239/2021/168

How to apply for the post?

•Step 1: Send the application as per the format given on the DHE & College website along with complete Bio-Data (including contact number, Email etc) and self attested copies of all testimonials from H.S.L.C.( 10th standard).

•Step 2: The Demand Draft of Rs. 1500/- (Nonrefundable) must be drafted in favour of Principal, B. Borooah College, Guwahati.