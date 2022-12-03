Assam Police Recruitment 2022: 28 vacancies for Data Entry; Apply now

Guwahati, Dec 3: Assam Police has released the official notification inviting interested and eligible candidates to apply for the post of Data Entry Operator.

The Assam Police is the law enforcement agency for the state of Assam in India. It functions under the Department of Home Affairs, Assam. The headquarters of Assam Police is situated at Ulubari in the Kamrup district of Assam.

Available Post: Data Entry Operator

No. of posts: 28

Salary: Rs. 20,000/ per month

Age limit: Minimum 18 years and Maximum 40 years

Last date to apply: 15/ 12/ 2022

Mode of application: Offline

Eligibility criteria

• The candidate should have passed Higher Secondary (HSSLC) examination with a Degree/Diploma in Computer Application from any reputed Institute/Organisation recognised by AICTE.

• The candidates should have a typing speed of 30 words per minute both in English and Assamese.

How to apply for the post?

• Step 1: Make your application form as per the instructions given in Assam Gazette Part –IX.

• Step 2: Prepare your bio-data with self-attested certificate/documents relating to qualification, experience, identity proof with 2 recent passport size coloured photograph.

• Step 3: Send the application form along with the required documents to the office of Commissioner of Police, Guwahati, 781001 addressing the Commissioner of Police.