Assam: Grade III post results to be announced today from 2 pm onwards

Guwahati, May 3: The results of the third grade recruitment examination will be announced today. The recruitment exam was held for 11,510 3rd grade posts. A state level recruitment commission was also set up for grade III posts.

As many as 9,21,634 candidates applied for the exam online, out of which 8,28,860 candidates appeared in the written examination.

The candidates who were shortlisted after the written test were called for computer skills test such as

Stenography Skill Test and Driving Skill Test. Around 11,324 candidates have been appointed on the basis of written test scores as well as skill test scores.

The total number of candidates who appeared in the written test was 11,510

Candidates can check their results by logging in to the official website of SEBA- www.sebaonline.org and Assam Government website- https://assam.gov.in/with

from 2:00 pm onwards, candidates can get their result by giving their application number and password.

