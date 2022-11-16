ASRLM Recruitment 2022: 717 vacancies for Project Manager, others; Apply online

Guwahati, Nov 16: Assam State Rural Livelihoods Mission (ASRLM) has released the official notification inviting interested and eligible candidates to apply for the post of Project Manager (Social Development, Knowledge Management & Communication), Project Manager (NonFarm Livelihoods), Project Manager (HR), Project Executive (Management Information System), Project Executive (Monitoring & Evaluation), Project Assistant (Livelihoods & Marketing), District Project Manager, District Functional Expert (Livelihoods & Marketing), District Functional Expert (Financial Inclusion), District Functional Expert (Non-Farm Livelihoods), District Functional Expert (Social Mobilization, Institution Building & Capacity Building), Block Project Manager, District Accounts Manager, District MIS Manager, Block Coordinator, Block Accountant and Block MIS Executive.



ASRLM is an initiative by government of Assam for promotion of sustainable livelihood in rural areas of Assam. The Mission empowers rural women Self Help Groups (SHGs) with capacity building, credit linkage and market support. All products produced by these SHGs are sold under the brand name 'ASOMI' .

No. of posts: 717

Salary: As per ASRLM norms

Age limit: 25-40

Last date to apply: 8/ 12/ 2022

Mode of application: Online

Eligibility criteria

a) Project Manager (Social Development, Knowledge Management & Communication):

No. of posts: 1

i) The candidate must have Master's Degree in any discipline from a recognized institute/ university.

ii) The candidate must have minimum 5 years of working experience in social/ community development sector out of which 1 year should be in Knowledge Management & Communication.

b) Project Manager (NonFarm Livelihoods):

No. of posts: 1

i) The candidate must have Master's Degree in any discipline from a recognized institute/ university.

ii) The candidate must have minimum 5 years of working experience in social/community development sector, out of which at least 1 year should be in Non-Farm Livelihoods.

c) Project Manager (HR):

No. of posts: 1

i) The candidate must have completed post graduation degree in Human Resource/ MBA (HR)

ii) The candidate must have minimum 5 years of working experience in Social/ Community development sector out of which at least 1 year should be in HR management.

OR

Minimum 5 years of working experience in HR management.

d) Project Executive (Management Information System):

No. of posts: 1

i) The candidate must have completed MCA/ MSc-lT or BE- Computer Science/ B.Tech-Computer Science

ii) The candidate must have minimum three years of working experience in MIS related works in Govt./Private sector. Candidates with experience in documentation, reporting, data analysis and online monitoring activities in Social/ Community Development projects, working knowledge of data management software will be given preference.

e) Project Executive (Monitoring & Evaluation):

No. of posts: 1

i) The candidate must have completed MCA/ MSc-lT or BE- Computer Science/ B.Tech-Computer Science

ii) The candidate must have minimum three years of working experience in Monitoring & Evaluation (M&E) related works in Govt. / Private sector. Candidates with experience in documentation, reporting, data analysis and online monitoring activities in Social/ Community Development projects, working knowledge of data management software will be given preference.

f) Project Assistant (Livelihoods & Marketing):

No. of posts: 1

i) The candidate must have Master's Degree in any discipline from a recognized institute/ university.

ii) The candidate must have minimum 2 years of working experience in related domain.

i) District Project Manager:

No. of posts: 3

i) The candidate must have Master's Degree in any discipline from a recognized institute/ university.

ii) The candidate must have minimum three years of working experience in social/ community development sector, out of which at least 1 year should be in relevant domain like Social Mobilisation. Institution Building & Capacity Building, Financial Inclusion, Livelihoods & Marketing, Skills & Placement, etc.

j) District Functional Expert (Livelihoods & Marketing):

No. of posts: 7

i) The candidate must have Master's Degree in any discipline from a recognized institute/ university.

ii) The candidate must have minimum 2 years of working experience in social/ community development sector.

k) District Functional Expert (Financial Inclusion):

No. of posts: 8

i) The candidate must have Master's Degree in any discipline from a recognized institute/ university.

ii) The candidate must have minimum 2 years of working experience in social/ community development sector.

l) District Functional Expert (Non-Farm Livelihoods):

No. of posts: 8

i) The candidate must have Master's Degree in any discipline from a recognized institute/ university.

ii) The candidate must have minimum 2 years of working experience in social/ community development sector.

m) District Functional Expert (Social Mobilization, Institution Building & Capacity Building):

No. of posts: 4

i) The candidate must have Master's Degree in any discipline from a recognized institute/ university.

ii) The candidate must have minimum 2 years of working experience in social/ community development sector.

n) Block Project Manager:

No. of posts: 5

i) The candidate must have Master's Degree in any discipline from a recognized institute/ university.

ii) The candidate must have minimum 2 years of working experience in social/ community development sector.

o) District Accounts Manager:

No. of posts: 3

i) The candidate must have completed post gradation in Commerce/ CA/ ICWA

ii) The candidate must have minimum 2 years of working experience in Finance/ Accounts related works in Govt./ Private sector. Candidates having experience of working in Projects/ Schemes funded by World Bank/ GOI or Social/ Community development projects will be preferred.

p) District MIS Manager:

No. of posts: 6

i) The candidate must have completed MCA/ MSc-lT or BE- Computer Science/ B.Tech-Computer Science

ii) The candidate must have minimum two years of working experience in MIS related works in Govt./Private sector. Candidates with experience in documentation, reporting, data analysis and online monitoring activities in Social/ Community Development projects, working knowledge of data management software will be given preference.

q) Block Coordinator

No. of posts: 422

i) The candidate must hold a degree in any discipline from any recognized institution/ University

ii) The candidate must have minimum one year of working experience in social/ community development sector

r) Block Accountant

No. of posts: 81

i) The candidate must hold a degree in commerce from any recognized institution/ University

iii) The candidate must have minimum one year of working experience in Finance/ Accounts related works in Govt./ Private sector. Candidates having experience in working in Project/Schemes funded by World Bank/ Col or Social/ Community development sector project will be preferred.

How to apply for the post?

Step 1: Go to the website asrlms.assam.gov.in/portlets/recruitment-career

Step 2: Click on the advertisement " Notification regarding Recruitment in ASRLM under DAY-NRLM dated 11/11/2022"

Step 3: Go to the fifth page of the advertisement and read the instructions.

Note: The online application link https://asrlm-recruitment.in/ will open from 18th November, 2022. Candidates can fill up the application form only after the link has been activated.