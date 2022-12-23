APSC Recruitment 2023: APSC CCE Notification Out, 793 vacancies

Guwahati, Dec 23: Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the official notification inviting eligible and interested candidates to apply for the Combined Competitive Examination 2022.

APSC is a state recruitment agency for recruitment of officers for the Government of Assam and all state government establishments under Government of Assam which also includes state public sector undertakings and state autonomous bodies. It is headquartered at Jawahar Nagar, Khanapara in Guwahati.

Available Post: Assam Civil Service (Jr.Grade); Assam Police Service (Jr.Grade); Superintendent of Taxes; Superintendent of Excise; District Transport Officer; Labour Officer; Assam Finance Service (Jr.Grade II); Administrative Officer, Minorities Development Board; Cooperative Education Officer; Research Assistant, Minorities Development Board; Assistant Research Officer, Minorities Development Board; Research Assistant, Transport Survey; Registrar, Industrial Tribunal; Assistant Research Officer, Irrigation; Assistant Public Relation Officer, Irrigation; Research Assistant, Irrigation; Guidance Counsellor; Assistant Accounts Officer; Assistant Audit Officer; Assistant Manager of Industries; Sub-Registrar; Asst. Employment Officer; Block Development Officer; Inspector of Taxes; and Inspector of Labour.

No. of posts: 793

Salary: As per APSC norms

Age limit: 21-38 years

Last date to apply: 26/01/2023

Application fees: Rs. 47.20- Rs. 297.20

Mode of Application: Online

Eligibility criteria

•The candidate must be an Indian citizen.

•The candidate must hold a Degree from any recognised Universities incorporated by an Act of Central or State Legislature in India or other educational institutions established by an Act of Parliament or declared to be deemed as a University under Section 3 of the University Grants Commission Act, 1956 or possess such qualification as may be declared equivalent by the Government.

•The candidates must produce PRC issued in Assam for educational purpose/ Voter ID/ Employment Exchange Registration Certificate as proof of residency along with application form.

•The candidate should be able to speak Assamese or other official language or associate official languages of the State or any of the tribal languages of the State.

•The candidate should be registered in a District Employment Office of Assam.

•The candidate must be a resident of Assam.

How to apply for the post?

•Step 1: Go to the website https://apscrecruitment.in and register yourself by clicking on 'Register Here' link and complete the One Time Registration (OTR) process by providing basic details.

•Step 2: After you've created the account, login with your credentials.

•Step 3: Fill in your information as required and submit the form

•Step 4: After you've paid the application fee, you'll be able to print your application form

Note: The online application link is likely to open from 26 December, 2022.