APSC Recruitment 2022: 1 vacancy for Asst. Research Officer; Apply Now

Guwahati, Dec 9: Assam Public Service Commission (APSC) has released the official notification inviting eligible and interested candidates to apply for the post of Assistant Research Officer under Science, Technology & Climate Change Department.

APSC is a state recruitment agency for recruitment of officers for the Government of Assam and all state government establishments under Government of Assam which also includes state public sector undertakings and state autonomous bodies. It is headquartered at Jawahar Nagar, Khanapara in Guwahati.

Available Post: Assistant Research Officer under Science, Technology & Climate Change Department.

No. of posts: 1

Salary: As per APSC norms

Age limit: 21-38 years

Last date to apply: 8/01/2023

Application fees: Rs. 250

Mode of Application: Online

Eligibility criteria

• The candidates must hold Master Degree in Arts/ Science/ Commerce with Mathematics/ Statistics/ Economics as one of the subjects from a recognized University.

• The candidates must produce PRC issued in Assam for educational purpose/ Voter ID/ Employment Exchange Registration Certificate as proof of residency along with application form.

How to apply for the post?

• Step 1: Go to the website https://apscrecruitment.in and register yourself by clicking on 'Register Here' link and complete the One Time Registration (OTR) process by providing basic details.

• Step 2: After you've created the account, login with your credentials.

• Step 3: Fill in your information as required and submit the form

• Step 4: After you've paid the application fee, you'll be able to print your application form