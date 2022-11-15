ABRPL Recruitment 2022: 1 vacancy for Deputy Manager; Apply online

Guwahati, Nov 15: Assam Bio Refinery Private Limited (ABPRL) has released the official notification inviting interested and eligible candidates to apply for the post of Deputy Manager- Instrumentation on regular basis.

ABRPL is a private company in Assam which was set up by the joint initiative of Numaligarh Refinery Limited, Fortum and Chempolis Oy. Fortum and Chempolis Oy are foreign companies from Finland.

Available Post: Deputy Manager- Instrumentation

No. of posts: 1

Salary: As per ABRPL Norms

Last date to apply: 27/ 11/ 2022

Mode of application: Online

Eligibility criteria

• The candidate should have an engineering degree/ B. Tech - Instrumentation Engineering / Instrumentation and Control / Electronics & Instrumentation from a recognized institute/university.

• The candidate should have minimum 6-7 yrs of experience in installation & commissioning/

Maintenance of Instrumentation & Control Systems in Chemical/ Petro Chemical/ Pulp industries/ Refineries/Fertilizers / Power Plant/ Manufacturing & Process industries will be preferred.

• The candidate should have working knowledge of pressure, temperature flow and level measurements loops in detail, Shutdown Valves, On/ Off valves, PCV & FCV, DCS, PLC & Speed Control Systems, ESD Systems Fire and Gas Monitoring systems.

• The candidate should have knowledge of Functional Block Diagram, Logic Diagram for Safety Instrumented Systems and programming tools based on IEC61131-3.

For further details on eligibility criteria visit the website www.abrpl.co.in

How to apply for the post?

• Go to the official website www.abrpl.co.in

• Locate ' career opportunities' and click on it

• Click on 'click here to download advertisement' to download the advertisement

• Select ' click here to view job details' to download details

• Click on 'Online Application' to fill the form.

• Fill the form and submit it

• Print the application form