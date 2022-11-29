AAU Recruitment 2022: 16 vacancies for Lab Asst, others; Apply online

Guwahati, Nov 29: Assam Agricultural University (AAU) has released the official notification inviting interested and eligible candidates to apply for the post of Technical Officer, Junior Administrative Assistant, Laboratory Assistant-III, Field Assistant-III and Tractor Driver.

AAU is state university located in Jorhat district in the state of Assam, India. The jurisdiction of the university extends to the entire State of Assam with regard to teaching, research and extension education in the field of agriculture and allied sciences. The university has a number of campuses with its headquarters at Borbheta, Jorhat.

Available Post: Technical Officer (01), Junior Administrative Assistant (01), Laboratory Assistant-III (01), Field Assistant-III (12) and Tractor Driver (01)

No. of posts: 16

Salary: As per AAU Norms

Last date to apply: 20/ 12/ 2022

Mode of application: Online

Eligibility criteria

a) Technical Officer (Co-terminous):

• The candidate must have completed post graduation in Agro-meteorology/ Meteorology/ Agronomy/ Agricultural Physics with knowledge in Computer Application.

b) Junior Administrative Assistant (Co-teminous):

• The candidate must have a Bachelor degree in any discipline from a recognized State/ Central Institutes/Universities.

c) Laboratory Assistant-III (Co-teminous):

• The candidate must have a Bachelor Degree in Science from a recognized State/ Central Institutes/Universities.

d) Field Assistant-III (Co-teminous):

• The candidate must have a Bachelor degree in any discipline from a recognized State/ Central Institutes/Universities.

e) Tractor Driver (Co-teminous):

• The candidate must have passed HSLC or its equivalent examination.

• The candidate must have valid tractor Driving License

• The candidate must possess valid NE Region Farm Machinery Training and Testing Institute (FMTTI) certificate of training.

• The candidate must have 5 years of working experience in R & D Organisations.

How to apply for the posts?

• Step 1: Go to www.aau.ac.in/co-terminous-recruitment

• Step 2: Click on 'Advertisement No.5/2022' option to view the advertisement

• Step 3: Read the instructions as given on the advertisement and prepare the necessary documents.

• Step 4: Click on 'Apply Online given below 'Advertisement No.5/2022'

• Step 5: Click on 'Register' and fill in your credentials.

• Step 6: After you've successfully registered yourself, use your registration number and password to sign in using 'Sign In' option given alongside 'Register' option.

Note: All these posts are purely temporary and co-terminous with the scheme/project. These posts may be discontinued even during continuation of the scheme/project due to any unforeseen reason.