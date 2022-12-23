AAI Recruitment 2023: 596 vacancies for Jr. Execs., others; Apply online

Guwahati, Dec 23: Airport Authority of India (AAI) has released the official notification inviting eligible and interested candidates to apply for posts of Junior Executive (Engineering- Civil), Junior Executive (Engineering- Electrical), Junior Executive (Electronics), and Junior Executive (Architecture).

AAI is a public sector enterprise run by the Ministry of Civil Aviation, Government of India. It is responsible for creating, upgrading, maintaining, and managing civil aviation infrastructure in India.

Available Post: Junior Executive (Engineering- Civil), Junior Executive (Engineering- Electrical), Junior Executive (Electronics), and Junior Executive (Architecture)

No. of posts: 596

Salary: Junior Executive (E‐1) : Rs.40000-3%-140000 (E-1)

Maximum Age limit: 27 years

Last date to apply: 21/01/2023

Application fees: Rs. 1000

Mode of Application: Online

Eligibility criteria

a)Junior Executive (Engineering- Civil)

•The candidate must have Bachelor's Degree in Engineering/ Technology in Civil from a recognized / deemed university or from an apex Institution i.e. (IIT/IIM/IIMS/XLRI/TISS, etc.) recognized by Government of India

•The candidate must have obtained Minimum 60% marks or equivalent in Graduation.

•The candidate must have given GATE in 2020/2021/2022 in paper Civil Engineering with paper code CE.

b)Junior Executive (Engineering- Electrical)

•The candidate must have Bachelor's Degree in Engineering/ Technology in Electrical from a recognized / deemed university or from an apex Institution i.e. (IIT/IIM/IIMS/XLRI/TISS, etc.) recognized by Government of India.

•The candidate must have obtained Minimum 60% marks or equivalent in Graduation

•The candidate must have given GATE in 2020/2021/2022 in paper Electrical Engineering with paper code EE.

c)Junior Executive (Electronics)

•The candidate must have Bachelor's Degree in Engineering/ Technology in Electronics/ Telecommunications / Electrical with specialization in Electronics from a recognized / deemed university or from an apex Institution i.e. (IIT/IIM/IIMS/XLRI/TISS, etc.) recognized by Government of India.

•The candidate must have obtained Minimum 60% marks or equivalent in Graduation.

•The candidate must have given GATE in 2020/2021/2022 in paper E Electronics and Communication Engineering with paper code EC.

d)Junior Executive (Architecture)

•The candidate must have completed Bachelor's degree in Architecture and registered with Council of Architecture from a recognized / deemed university or from an apex Institution i.e. (IIT/IIM/IIMS/XLRI/TISS, etc.) recognized by Government of India

•The candidate must have obtained Minimum 60% marks or equivalent in Graduation

•The candidate must have given GATE in 2022 in paper Architecture and Planning with paper code AR.

How to apply for the post?

•Step 1: Go to the website https://www.aai.aero/en/careers/recruitment

•Step 2: Click on 'Registration link' given alongside the advertisement that reads "RECRUITMENT OF EXECUTIVES THROUGH GATE 2020/GATE2021/GATE2022"

•Step 3: Click on 'Click Here' given alongside 'To Register'

•Step 4: Register yourself. After successful registration, use your User ID and Password to Login.

•Step 5: Fill in your information as required and submit the form

•Step 6: After you've paid the application fee, you'll be able to print your application form