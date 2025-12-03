Calls grow to revive Bajali College as Pathsala faces academic void

Patacharkuchi, Dec 3: The legacy of the once-glorious Bajali College continues to stir deep emotions among the people of the Bajali region. Established in 1955 in a modest room in Pathsala through the generous contributions and labour of the region’s agrarian community, the Bajali College had long stood as the pride of Bajali and a guiding light for generations of students.

Built literally from the sweat and produce of local farmers – who sold agricultural goods to fund its initial infrastructure – the institution became a cornerstone of higher education in Assam. For decades, the Bajali College made remarkable contributions to the State’s academic landscape, shaping countless lives and illuminating the path of learning.

However, that glorious chapter feels like a fading memory today.

In 2017, under the government led by then Chief Minister Sarbananda Sonowal, the historic Bajali College was upgraded to the Bhattadev University through the Bhattadev University Act, 2017. The decision, widely welcomed at the time, was seen as a moment of pride for Bajali. The first vice chancellor was appointed on June 24, 2019, and the hope was that the Bajali College’s identity would continue to flourish under the university’s umbrella.

However, the reality changed when the new campus of the Bhattadev University was constructed at Medhikuchi in the newly formed Bhawanipur-Sarbhog constituency. The moment this new site became functional, the sprawling 52-bigha campus of the former the Bajali College in Pathsala began to slip into uncertainty.

With the university’s relocation, Pathsala – once regarded as an educational hub of Assam – has been left without a single full-fledged degree college. This has created significant academic difficulties for students in the region, causing rising frustration not only in Pathsala but across parts of Bajali. The situation has rekindled an emotional public demand: the re-establishment of the Bajali College at its original site.

In recent weeks, calls for reviving the Bajali College have grown louder. Various organisations and residents of Bajali have appealed for restoring the institution while allowing the Bhattadev University to function independently at its new location.

Responding to these sentiments, a delegation led by Patacharkuchi MLA and Cabinet Minister Ranjeet Kumar Dass, along with members of the Pathsala Bazaar Committee and intellectuals from different parts of Bajali, met Assam’s Education Minister Dr Ranoj Pegu on November 29 on the Assam Legislative Assembly premises. They requested that the historic Bajali College should be recognised as a constituent college under the Bhattadev University.

Representatives from the region – including Assam Saurav awardee Krishna Roy, retired principal Murari Mohan Dutta, retired professor Dr Basanta Kumar Sarma, Pathsala Bazaar Committee president Girish Patgiri, noted advocate Giridhar Choudhury, and AASU leader Parsha Patgiri – urged upon the Education Minister to honour the emotional legacy and academic contribution of Bajali’s beloved institution.

Dr Pegu assured the delegation that the matter will be examined thoroughly. He stated that he will personally visit Bajali for discussions with the vice chancellor and the university management committee, along with local stakeholders.

For the people of Bajali, the demand is not merely administrative, it is deeply emotional. The Bajali College is more than an institution: it is a symbol of their collective pride, their identity, and their decades-long struggle to uplift the region through education.

Meanwhile, when contacted, Dr Dhanpati Deka, the present vice chancellor of the Bhattadev University, informed that the erstwhile Bajali College will continue to function as the old campus of the university. He further stated that the campus will be shifted to the new site in a phased manner, and the old campus will be utilised in future, particularly for the Arts stream.