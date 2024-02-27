Zoho Corporation launches ‘Zakya' modern retail POS solution in India

New Delhi, Feb 27: Tech company Zoho Corporation on Tuesday announced the launch of ‘Zakya’ a modern point of sale (POS) solution for retail stores in India that aims to streamline their day-to-day operations.

Zakya offers businesses an end-to-end POS set up that includes a POS billing application (available for Windows, iOS, and Android).

Zakya’s standard plan starts at Rs 649 per month, billed annually. The offering is also available for a 15-day free trial.

Zakya supports 10 languages, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Urdu, Malayalam, Kannada, Punjabi, Bengali, Marathi, and Gujarati, apart from English.

"As consumers turn to online shopping, there is an increasing demand for digital solutions among retailers who want to stay competitive," said Jayagopal Theranikal, Chief Evangelist, Zakya.

Zakya offers an easy-to-use solution that can be deployed quickly, lowering the barrier to technology adoption for small businesses, he added.

The native app also allows stores to bill even when used offline. Zakya also enables businesses to launch a custom mobile app that allows their customers to browse and make purchases on their smartphones, and have the items delivered at home, said the company.

Third-party integrations: Zakya comes pre-integrated with payment partners, including Pine Labs, Razorpay, and PhonePe.