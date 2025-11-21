World TV Day: India’s television audience climbs to 900 million

New Delhi, Nov 21: India’s television network connects 900 million viewers across 230 million households nationwide with 918 private satellite channels operational (as of March 2025), reflecting a vibrant broadcast ecosystem. There are as many as 6.5 crore DD Free Dish homes, driving digital inclusion and free public access nationwide, according to official figures released on Friday, to mark the World Television Day.

India’s Media and Entertainment (M&E) sector contributed Rs 2.5 lakh crore to the economy in 2024 and is projected to exceed Rs 3 lakh crore by 2027. The television and broadcasting segment alone generated nearly Rs 680 billion in 2024. The sector’s growth is driven by digital expansion, 4K broadcasting, Smart TVs, 5G, and OTT platforms serving over 600 million users, according to an official statement.

World Television Day is observed globally on November 21 each year, following the proclamation of the United Nations General Assembly through a Resolution adopted in 1996. The Day recognises television as a vital medium in informing, educating, and influencing public opinion, and in fostering communication and global understanding.

In India, the Day is observed under the aegis of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (MIB) and its public broadcasting network, Prasar Bharati. Activities and outreach programmes by Doordarshan and All India Radio highlight television’s enduring role in public service communication, dissemination of development messages, and promotion of national integration.

Television in India has evolved from a limited experimental service, that was launched in 1959, to one of the world’s largest broadcasting networks, reflecting the country’s progress in communication technology, public outreach, and digital innovation. Guided by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, India’s television journey mirrors the nation’s socio-economic development—from community education broadcasts to a fully digitised, multi-channel environment today, according to the statement.

The introduction of colour television in 1982, coinciding with the Asian Games in New Delhi, was a landmark in India’s broadcasting history. This period saw rapid expansion of terrestrial transmitters under Doordarshan, extending reach to rural and remote areas.

The television ecosystem has now entered a new era of digital transformation -- driven by technological innovation, multilingual content, and inclusive access. Modern broadcasting advancements such as high-definition and satellite expansion, alongside emerging AI-enabled tools, are already enabling regional language content creation, real-time subtitling, and interactive programming. These developments ensure television continues to be a truly inclusive medium -- bridging linguistic, cultural, and digital divides across the nation.

Since its inception, DD Free Dish has seen remarkable growth in channel capacity -- rising from 59 channels in 2014 to 482 channels in 2025, expanding access to a wide range of national, regional, and educational content across the country. DD Free Dish continues to play a key role in expanding television access across India, particularly in remote, border, and underserved regions. As a free-to-air Direct-to-Home (DTH) platform, it complements Doordarshan’s digital terrestrial network by providing reliable access to national, regional, and educational content.

Supported by government-led initiatives in digital infrastructure, public service broadcasting, and content innovation, television is evolving from a one-way communication channel into a participatory platform that reflects India’s diverse voices. It continues to promote awareness, foster inclusion, and shape a connected, informed, and empowered India, reinforcing its enduring role as a cornerstone of national communication.

--IANS