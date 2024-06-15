Will forge long-term partnership with Tanzania across infrastructure sectors: Gautam Adani

New Delhi, June 14: Gautam Adani, Chairman of the Adani Group, on Friday said the Adani Group is looking forward to forge a long-term partnership with Tanzania one of Africa's most promising and strategically important nations across industries including ports, renewable energy, and airports.



Gautam Adani met Tanzanian President Samia Suluhu Hassan, saying it was fascinating to hear from her about the future of Africa. "It was an honour to meet the charismatic President of the United Republic of Tanzania, Her Excellency @SuluhuSamia,” the Adani Group Chairman posted on X.

"Fascinating to hear her deep insights about the future of Africa and discuss the possibilities for forging a long-term partnership with one of Africa's most promising and strategically important nations," he added.



Gautam Adani further said they are excited about the Adani Group leveraging its expertise across various infrastructure sectors, "including ports, renewable energy, airports, transmission, distribution and rail to help build world class infrastructure in Tanzania".



Last month, Adani International Ports Holdings signed a 30-year concession pact with the Tanzania Ports Authority to operate and manage Container Terminal 2 (CT2) at the Dar es Salaam Port in the eastern African country.



Adani International Ports Holdings is a wholly-owned subsidiary of Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone Ltd. (APSEZ). Karan Adani, Managing Director, APSEZ, had said that the move is in line with APSEZ’s ambition of becoming one of the largest port operators globally by 2030. Dar es Salaam Port is a gateway port with a well-connected network of roadways and railways.