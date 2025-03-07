Will consider market feedback before changing derivatives expiry: BSE CEO

Mumbai, March 7: The Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) will take feedback from market participants before making any decision on changes to the derivatives expiry day, its Managing Director and CEO, Sundararaman Ramamurthy, said on Friday. His statement came after the National Stock Exchange (NSE) recently shifted the expiry day for its futures and options contracts to Monday. Ramamurthy emphasised that BSE’s decisions are always based on what traders and investors want.

“Our stand has always been, ‘we do what the market participants want.’ Whatever is the voice of the customer, that is what we implement,” he told NDTV Profit. Ramamurthy also made it clear that BSE would not make any unilateral decisions on expiry dates. “Any change in expiry dates will depend on what the market voice is. Once we are able to understand what the market advises, we will act accordingly.” The NSE’s move has sparked discussions about its potential impact on BSE’s market share in options trading and revenue.

However, Ramamurthy maintained that BSE's primary focus is not just volumes but creating a well-regulated and investor-friendly marketplace. “Volumes are an outcome; the most important thing is to provide products that are required by the marketplace,” he said. Ramamurthy also highlighted BSE’s broader mission to make Indian markets more attractive to both domestic and global investors. He pointed out that many Indian investors are currently trading on foreign exchanges, and BSE aims to bring them back to Indian markets.

“In the coming two years, we want to make BSE a world-class, customer-delight exchange,” he stated. The chief executive officer further added that the exchange is making significant investments in technology, infrastructure, knowledge, and automation to achieve this goal. Ramamurthy also spoke about the growing role of artificial intelligence (AI) in enhancing exchange operations. “AI will be tremendously useful for the exchange. I am sure that AI will play a vital role in the coming days,” he said.