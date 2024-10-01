Uzbek President highlights priorities for expanding partnership with World Bank

Tashkent, Oct 1: Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev met with Antonella Bassani, Vice President of the Europe and Central Asia Region at the World Bank, highlighting the priorities for expanding partnership, the President's press service reported. The report discussed issues regarding the further expansion of strategic cooperation with the World Bank Group and support from the leading international financial institution for the reform program in Uzbekistan, according to Xinhua news agency.

It was noted during the conversation that the current high level and fruitful nature of bilateral cooperation was met with deep satisfaction. In recent years, Uzbekistan has become one of the bank's largest partners, with the project portfolio increasing several times and exceeding $12 billion, the report said.

According to the report, priorities for further expanding the partnership include poverty reduction, the transformation of state-owned enterprises and banks, decarbonisation, support for WTO accession, and others. Particular attention was given to programs for urbanisation, comprehensive regional development, modernisation of energy and irrigation infrastructure, and support for the private sector, the press service reported.