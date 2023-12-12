UP to create land banks in all 75 districts

Lucknow, Dec 12: The Uttar Pradesh Industries and Infrastructure Department will create land banks in all the 75 districts of the state.

The state government has directed District Magistrates to identify land in their areas for the purpose.

The officials have been told to earmark plots of 15 acres or more for investors to set up their units.

The idea behind the exercise is to ensure that the state’s bid to become a one trillion-dollar economy benefits small districts as well.

In an official communication to the District Magistrates, additional chief executive officer, Invest UP has sought details on the count.

A state government spokesman said that the criteria of 15 acres has been kept in mind to facilitate entrepreneurs interested in setting up big plants.

The area is also considered to be good enough if a medium enterprise wants to set up a unit along with an ancillary.

The officials have been told to identify lands close to the Bundelkhand and Purvanchal expressways.

Uttar Pradesh has been able to garner investment intent of Rs 40 lakh crore through the Global Investor Summit.

Of the total, projects worth Rs 7 lakh crore are all set to take off during the upcoming ground breaking ceremony.

However, the government is pursuing the remaining projects as well and availability of land is the first step for the go ahead.