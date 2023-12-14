UP has new classification system for hospitality industry

Lucknow, Dec 14: The Uttar Pradesh Tourism Department has launched a new star hotel classification portal to boost the tourism and hospitality industry in the state.

Under the new system, the hotels and resorts in Uttar Pradesh will now be classified under five categories -- platinum, diamond, gold, silver and bronze.

State Tourism and Culture Minister Jaiveer Singh said that the classification of hotels and resorts in the state will be done based on their quality, services and overall facilities and guest experience.

It will give impetus to the hotel business.

The benefits of the new classification system are multidimensional as the hotels recognised under the new system will be eligible for various incentives and get subsidies and tax benefits as per industry standard, said Singh.

Highlighting the benefits of the system, the minister said, the system aims at improving the hospitality industry with availability of more hotel rooms in the state.

The hotels and resorts that provide better facilities will receive subsidies and incentives at par with the industry, he said.

“Uttar Pradesh is known for its cultural heritage, historical places and vibrant cities. The state government is continuously promoting the tourism industry. The new revised classification system of platinum, diamond, gold, silver and bronze, which are the traditional star ratings of the hotel industry, correspond to 5 Star, 4 Star, 3 Star, 2 Star and 1 Star classification of the hotels.”

The revised classification of the hotels will simplify the selection process for tourists. This will also encourage higher service standards among hotels, he said.

The Minister further noted that for the hotel industry to participate in the ranking system and to get more details about the new classification system, the Tourism Department has launched a dedicated online portal where one can apply for the new classification system with minimum requisite fee.

The Uttar Pradesh State Tourism Development Corporation will be the nodal agency for the implementation of the new classification system in the state.