UAE Ambassador inaugurates padel courts at OP Jindal Global University

Sonipat (Haryana), Jan 8: In an effort to promote health, well-being, and cross cultural collaboration, Abdulnasser Alshaali, UAE Ambassador to India and Prof. (Dr) C. Raj Kumar, Vice Chancellor of O.P. Jindal Global University, inaugurated four state-of-the-art padel courts at O.P. Jindal Global University (JGU) here. The inauguration ceremony underscored the shared commitment of the UAE and India to fostering healthier communities and strengthening bilateral ties.

The four padel courts, named after leading UAE airlines Air Arabia, Emirates, Etihad, and FlyDubai symbolise the vital role of aviation in fostering people to people connections between the UAE and India.

This naming initiative, jointly envisioned by Ambassador Alshaali and Prof. (Dr) Kumar, underscores the pivotal contribution the UAE airlines undertake in bridging distances and enabling opportunities. By connecting Indian students with educational and professional pathways abroad, UAE Airlines plays an integral role in supporting their global ambitions, facilitating cultural exchange, and strengthening ties between the two nations.

Commenting on the occasion, Ambassador Alshaali said, “Padel is the UAE’s fastest growing sport and has experienced a surge of interest in India over recent years. The opening of the state-of-the-art Air Arabia, Emirates, Etihad, and FlyDubai padel courts here at JGU will not only open new opportunities for JGU students to participate in a highly social and exciting sporting activity, it will also offer JGU scope to host international level padel tournaments and training camps. The UAE takes pride in supporting the growth of padel in India, and enhancing our cooperation with JGU.”

The inauguration of the padel courts reflects JGU’s commitment to holistic student development by integrating physical fitness into its educational ethos. This initiative also symbolises the deep rooted UAE-India partnership, which spans sports, health, education, and cultural exchange.

“At JGU, we believe in the power of sports and fitness to bring people together and inspire healthy lifestyles. Naming these courts after UAE Airlines is a tribute to the bridges that aviation builds between our two nations. It is a reminder of the possibilities that open up when people are connected, whether through sports, education, business, or cultural exchange,” said Prof. (Dr) C. Raj Kumar, Vice Chancellor of JGU.

The inauguration of the padel courts featured the participation of JGU’s leadership, faculty, and students, alongside representatives from Air Arabia, Emirates, Etihad, and FlyDubai.