Thematic funds in India see 488 pc growth in net collections as manufacturing, energy lead

Mumbai, Jan 15: Thematic funds witnessed a remarkable 488 per cent growth in net collections last year, as sectoral and thematic funds reached Rs. 1,09,711 crore in collection (34 per cent of total net collections), a report showed on Wednesday. Of the total net collection in sectoral and thematic funds last year, manufacturing, infrastructure and energy together contributed 56 per cent, followed by 9 per cent by FMCG, 6 per cent in Business Cycle and 5 per cent in PSU, according to the report by Ventura Securities.

Under sectorial and thematic schemes, Business Cycle Funds net collection stood at Rs 6,841 crore in 2024 from Rs 103 crore in 2023. Energy sector collected Rs 23,964 crore in 2024 compared to Rs 470 crore in 2023. The net collections under large caps stood at Rs 17,404 crore last year compared to Rs -3,768 crore in 2023.

Net collections under multi caps and Flexicap stood at Rs 37,649 crore and Rs 36,231 crore, respectively, in CY 2024. The net collections under small caps dipped to Rs 29,555 crore in 2024 compared to Rs 45,270 crore in 2023, the report noted. Domestic institutional investors (DIIs) recorded a net equity inflow of Rs 5.27 lakh crore, with October seeing the highest inflow of Rs 1.07 lakh crore.

DII net equity inflows nearly tripled compared to 2023. Despite FIIs' high outflow in October, DIIs helped balance the situation with their record equity inflow for the month, according to the report. “All categories achieved double digit, positive returns for the second consecutive year. Pharma topped the list with a 40.5 per cent return, whereas Banking and Financial Services had the lowest at 11.5 per cent,” the report mentioned.

The investment field in 2024 reflected an evolving market sentiment, marked by a rise in thematic investments, contrasting FII and DII flows, and remarkable sectoral shifts.