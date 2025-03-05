Telecom gear major Nokia exporting up to 70 pc of its production from India

New Delhi, March 5: Telecom gear major Nokia is now exporting up to 70 per cent of its production from India, in a further boost to the ‘Make in India’ initiative. According to Tarun Chhabra, Senior Vice President and Country Head, Nokia (India), the company’s export varies from 30 per cent to 70 per cent and last year, exports stood at 50 per cent, chiefly radio equipment. On Wednesday, the company announced to support Vodafone Idea with its latest 5G and 4G baseband and radio modules as the operator is gearing up for the phased rollout of 5G services in key markets.

Nokia is also expanding Vi’s 4G network rapidly, as it rolls out new sites along with technology addition, and spectrum bandwidth expansion on existing sites. By March 2025 alone, Nokia is set to deliver over 60,000 technology sites and thousands of new 4G sites. Additionally, ultra-lean sites are being deployed to improve service experience in dense, urban areas. “As the demand for reliable and high-performing networks continues to grow, our collaboration with Vi will help address the emerging requirements of retail consumers and businesses,” said Chhabra.

“We achieved very fast delivery and deployment of 5G and 4G sites for Vi. The partnership also demonstrates our resolve to empower our partners with cutting edge technology, fostering enhanced connectivity and unlocking new business opportunities,” he added. Nokia is deploying its market leading AirScale portfolio including Multi Radio Access Technology (RAT) baseband units and Radio modules, all powered by its energy-efficient ‘ReefShark System-on-Chip’ technology to offer superior coverage and capacity. “We are working closely with Nokia to provide the 5G services to our customers at earliest. The quick 4G expansion by Nokia, too, shall enhance Vi’s coverage and capacity, enabling us to offer superior customer experience”, said Jagbir Singh, CTO, Vodafone Idea.