Telangana signs investment deals worth over Rs 40K crore at Davos

Hyderabad, Jan 19: Telangana has signed investment deals worth Rs 40,232 crore at the World Economic Forum annual meeting at Davos.

The state government said that the visit by the delegation led by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, and also comprising IT & Industries Minister D Sridhar Babu and officials, was successful in attracting investment.

During the three-day visit, the delegation signed new investments deals signed of Rs 40,232 crore.

This is nearly double the amount the state could muster last year at Davos.

The investment concluded positively with Adani Group, JSW, Web Werks, Tata Technologies, BL Agro, Surgical Instruments Group Holdings, Godi Energy, Aragen Life Sciences, Innovera Pharmaceuticals, QCentrio, Systra, Uber and o9 Solutions, having a new potential of creating over 2,500 jobs directly.

At Davos, Chief Minister, Revanth Reddy during his two addresses at the CET forums as part of an exclusive World Economic Forum dialogue series with global leaders and thought leaders, stood up strongly for the small and marginal farmers, and urged world leaders to urgently collaborate the transform farming into a profitable activity.

Revanth Reddy also pitched Hyderabad as the city waiting to harness the convergence of healthcare and software to become the medical tourism capital of Asia, and provide western nations, including the US and several European nations, a great destination and solution for rising healthcare costs.

The CM also stressed on making healthcare universal and affordable, and shared his vision of using digital technologies to take top-notch medical services to reach every remote corner and citizen of Telangana.

The global business leaders, including all major Indian entrepreneurs, who met and discussed investment opportunities with the Chief Minister, strongly and unequivocally endorsed the new Telangana government's business vision.

"It is a great delight for us that coming to Davos and meeting business leaders from all over the world we were able to convince them of our vision and get record investments for our state. Investments and growth have to go hand in hand for us to deliver development and welfare. Seeking investments will be a continuous endeavour for us. I welcome all these businesses to Hyderabad and Telangana," said Revanth Reddy at the conclusion of the trip.