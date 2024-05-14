TCS announces to create global AI centre of excellence in France

New Delhi, May 13: Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) on Monday announced the creation of a Global Artificial Intelligence (AI) Centre of Excellence in Paris during the Choose France Summit.

Based at the new TCS Pace Port in Paris, the centre will focus on the brain machine interface, developing empathy in machines, and unleashing the creativity of AI, the company said.

"The new centre will focus on boosting human centered AI capabilities for the banking & financial services (BFS), manufacturing, and consumer sectors, to start with," Rammohan Gourneni, Country Head, TCS France, said in a statement.

"We will hire new talent and partner with universities to offer internships and projects to support the National AI Mission," he added.

The new centre will join France’s growing AI ecosystem and tap into its deep talent base in design and engineering, to build advanced technologies in the space of human centric AI.

According to the company, the centre will, initially, focus on areas such as brain computer interface, building empathy in machines, and unleashing the power of AI in arts and culture.

"Our new AI centre in Paris will focus on many of these areas, including the development of talent and leveraging the world renowned culture that France has for design reflected in its fashion, luxury sector and museums," said Harrick Vin, Chief Technology Officer, TCS.

TCS has been making investments in France since starting operations in 1992. With the acquisition of TKS Teknosoft in 2006, and of Alti in 2013, TCS significantly boosted its presence in the region.