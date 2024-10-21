Tata Motors to supply 1,000 diesel bus chassis to UPSRTC

Mumbai, Oct 21: Tata Motors on Monday announced it has received an order from the Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC) to supply 1,000 units of the ‘Tata LPO 1618’ diesel bus chassis. The latest order follows the successful fulfillment of an earlier order of 1,350 bus chassis received last year, which are currently being run efficiently by the UPSRTC.

Designed for safe intercity and long-distance travel, ‘Tata LPO 1618’ diesel bus chassis deliver superior performance and excellent passenger comfort with low Total Cost of Ownership (TCO), said the automaker.



“The ‘Tata LPO 1618’ bus chassis is engineered to deliver robust and reliable mobility with high uptime and low maintenance and operating costs. We look forward to commencing supplies as per the guidance of UPSRTC,” said Anand S, Vice President and Head Commercial Passenger Vehicle Business, Tata Motors.



The bus chassis will be supplied in a phased manner as per mutually agreed terms, said the company. Tata Motors said it has been at the forefront of delivering advanced buses and public transportation solutions to various cities and states across the country. Thousands of these buses operate successfully on the country’s roads, connecting urban and rural areas, facilitating comfortable and efficient daily travel for millions of citizens.

Part of the $165 billion Tata Group, Tata Motors is a $44 billion organisation and is a leading global automobile manufacturer of cars, utility vehicles, pick-ups, trucks, and buses, offering an extensive range of integrated, smart, and e-mobility solutions. Meanwhile, UPSRTC plans to deploy 20 of the 120 new electric buses in Lucknow and 20 in Ayodhya. About 740 electric buses in total are operating in the state, all with a floor height of 900 mm.