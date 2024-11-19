Tata Motors launches its first AMT truck in Saudi Arabia

Dammam, Nov 19: Tata Motors on Tuesday announced the launch of its first automated manual transmission (AMT) truck, the Tata Prima 4440.S AMT, in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. Tata Motors also showcased five of its high-performance products at the Heavy Equipment and Trucks (HEAT) Show in Dammam, which are designed and engineered to suit the country’s requirements and cater to a wide variety of applications.

Unveiling Tata Motors’ HEAT show pavilion, Anurag Mehrotra, Head, International Business, Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles said, “Saudi Arabia is a key region for Tata Motors. As the Kingdom undergoes rapid transformation, we remain committed to supporting its evolving mobility needs with our advanced solutions".

"With a strong focus on innovative technologies, reliability, and customer profitability, we are proud to launch our first Automated Manual Transmission truck in the Kingdom,” Mehrotra said. Tata Motors’ range of trucks is complemented by comprehensive services, provided in partnership with its official distributor, Mohamed Yousuf Naghi Motors Co. Customers across the Kingdom, he added.

The Prima 4440.S AMT is suited for container, car carrier, and heavy equipment transportation. Along with its fuel-saving and durable automated transmission, it comes with several smart features such as a load based speed control system, shift-down protection system, vehicle acceleration management system, and auto start-stop system to offer higher fuel efficiency, according to a company statement.

It has a Euro-V compliant 8.9-litre Cummins engine that generates 400bhp and 1700Nm of torque to ensure there is ample power available to handle the heaviest loads, toughest terrains, and the steepest gradients. The flagship truck is fitted with pneumatic suspension for enhanced ride and handling and higher durability.

The modern cabin, equipped with a pneumatically suspended seat and tilt and telescopic steering wheel, adds to the driver's comfort and convenience, thus increasing productivity, the statement added. Tata Motors offers a wide commercial vehicle portfolio in over 40 countries, spanning sub 1-tonne to 60-tonne cargo vehicles and 9 seater to 71 seater mass mobility solutions.

Backed by Tata Motors' advanced R&D capabilities, these vehicles are robustly engineered and rigorously tested to suit local market requirements.