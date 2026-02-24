SpiceJet flight to Leh makes safe landing in Delhi over technical issue

New Delhi, Feb 24: A SpiceJet flight carrying around 150 passengers to Leh returned safely to Delhi Airport on Tuesday shortly after takeoff from the airport after experiencing a “technical issue”.

All passengers were disembarked safely at the Delhi airport.

The Boeing 737 aircraft, operating flight SG121 from Delhi to Leh, turned back minutes after departure after the crew detected a possible technical issue.

“A SpiceJet flight operating from Delhi to Leh on February 24 returned to Delhi after experiencing a technical issue,” an airline spokesperson said.

“The aircraft landed safely in Delhi, and all passengers were disembarked normally. There was no fire warning in the cockpit,” the spokesperson added.

According to airport sources, the aircraft suffered a possible engine issue, likely linked to the second engine.

In November, a SpiceJet flight from Mumbai to Kolkata made an emergency landing due to a failure in one of its engines, according to Kolkata Airport officials. All passengers and crew members were safe.

"On November 9, SpiceJet flight SG 670 operating from Mumbai to Kolkata experienced a technical issue during descent at Kolkata airport. The aircraft landed safely, and all passengers and crew deplaned normally," according to a statement from a SpiceJet spokesperson.

On September 12, a SpiceJet Q400 flight from Gujarat's Kandla airport to Mumbai made a similar emergency landing at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) after an outer wheel was found on the runway following take-off.

The plane landed safely, with all passengers and crew unharmed.

Another Patna-bound SpiceJet aircraft returned to Delhi in October shortly after take-off following a technical issue. According to SpiceJet, flight SG 497, operating from Delhi to Patna with a Boeing 737 aircraft, made a normal landing at the Delhi Airport, and all passengers were safely deplaned. “The aircraft landed normally and passengers were deplaned safely. An alternate aircraft was arranged to accommodate the passengers,” the airline had said.

--IANS