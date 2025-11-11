SIP collections soar to historic high of ₹29,529 crore in October

Mumbai, Nov 11: The systematic investment plan (SIP) inflow in October registered a month-on-month (MoM) growth to reach an all-time high of Rs 29,529 crore compared to Rs 29,361 crore in September, data from the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI) showed on Tuesday.

Despite volatility in the domestic equity market during the month, the steady growth in SIP in the month reflects the strong retail participation, which led the mutual fund industry’s total assets under management (AUM) to increase to Rs 79.87 lakh crore from Rs 75.61 lakh crore a month earlier.

"Continued SIP inflow remains the most encouraging strength, holding steady at around Rs 29,500 crore. This underlines the maturity and resilience of retail investors, who are staying disciplined with their long-term wealth creation goals despite short-term market fluctuations," said Suranjana Borthakur, Head of Distribution and Strategic Alliances, Mirae Asset Investment Managers (India).

We believe investors should continue their SIPs, as staying invested through market cycles remains the best way to build wealth over time, she added.

Flexicap category increased inflows compared to last month while most other equity categories had lower inflows and overall equity inflows were lower.

"The general reading from the fund flows data shows that overall, investors remain confident of equities and continue allocating large amounts to equities, however, some investors feel less confident and are allocating to debt-oriented schemes like arbitrage, multi asset, and corporate bond funds and also to gold," said Dr. Vikas Gupta, CEO and Chief Investment Strategist at OmniScience Capital.

Meanwhile, gold exchange-traded funds (ETFs) continued to attract steady investor interest with net inflows of Rs 7,743 crore, the data showed.

"With cumulative net inflows of Rs 27,573 crore in 2025, gold ETFs remain among the most resilient segments in the passive space, reaffirming their growing role in portfolio stability and risk mitigation," said Nehal Meshram, Senior Analyst – Manager Research, Morningstar Investment Research India.

The sustained momentum highlights investors’ continued preference for gold as a safe-haven and portfolio diversifier, amid lingering geopolitical risks, global market volatility, and uncertainty around the interest-rate trajectory of major central banks.

--IANS