Singareni Collieries CMD transferred, N Balram gets additional charge

Hyderabad, Jan 2: The Telangana Government has transferred N Sridhar, Chairman and Managing Director (CMD) of the state-owned Singareni Collieries Company Limited (SCCL) and has given Director, Finance, N Balram, IRS, full additional charge of the CMD.

Sridhar, whose tenure expired on December 31, 2023, has been directed to report to the General Administration Department.

Chief Secretary Santhi Kumari issued the Government Order (GO) in this regard.

Sridhar, a 1997-batch Telangana cadre IAS officer, was appointed CMD of SCCL in January 2015 and has been holding the same post since then.

SCCL is a government coal mining company jointly owned by the Telangana Government and the Government of India on a 51:49 equity basis.

The company is currently operating 18 opencast and 24 underground mines in erstwhile Adilabad, Khammam, Warangal and Karimnagar districts with manpower of around 42,733.

SCCL had achieved a turnover of Rs.32,830 crore in 2022-23 with 23 per cent increase compared to its revenues in the previous year.

It includes Rs.28,540 crore from its core business of coal sales and Rs. 4,371 crore from diversification into power generation.

Before joining SCCL, he served as Special Secretary to Kiran Kumar Reddy, the last Chief Minister of united Andhra Pradesh. In March 2023, Sridhar was selected as the CMD of the National Mineral Development Corporation.

The Public Enterprises Selection Board had recommended his name for the post to the Department of Personnel and Training.