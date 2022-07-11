84 years of service to the nation
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
Business

Sensex falls 87 points on selling in IT counters, weak global equities

By PTI

Mumbai, Jul 11: Benchmark indices turned highly volatile in the last hour of trade on Monday, with the Sensex falling 86.61 points after three days of gain amid heavy selling in IT counters and weak trends in global markets.

The 30-share BSE benchmark declined 86.61 points or 0.16 per cent to settle at 54,395.23. During the day, it fell by 391.31 points or 0.71 per cent to 54,090.53.

The broader NSE Nifty dipped 4.60 points or 0.03 per cent to close at 16,216.

From the Sensex pack, Bharti Airtel, TCS, HCL Technologies, Infosys, Wipro, Tech Mahindra, Larsen & Toubro and Power Grid were the major laggards.

TCS fell 4.64 per cent after its earnings failed to match market expectations.

The country's largest software exporter TCS on Friday reported a 5.2 per cent rise in June quarter net profit to Rs 9,478 crore, restricted by the impact of annual wage hikes and promotions that took operating profit margins to multi-quarter lows.

Brokerage firm Prabhudas Lilladher said the company has missed on both revenue and margins in the June quarter results.

Meanwhile, Tata Steel, M&M, Dr Reddy's Lab, ICICI Bank and Asian Paints were among the gainers.

"As the domestic market turned its focus towards quarterly results, the weak start of IT earnings wounded the sentiments, forcing benchmark indices to open on a weak note. However, with support from banking, metal and energy stocks, the domestic market managed to pare its losses to close," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

In Asia, markets in Shanghai, Hong Kong and Seoul settled lower, while Tokyo ended higher.

Equity markets in Europe were trading lower in mid-session deals. The US markets had ended on a mixed note on Friday.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude declined 1.48 per cent to USD 106.3 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors remained net sellers on Friday, offloading shares worth Rs 109.31 crore, as per exchange data.

PTI


More in Entertainment
86 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in Assam

86 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in Assam

Congress to raise Silchar flood issue in Assembly: APCC chief Bhupen Bora

Congress to raise Silchar flood issue in Assembly: APCC chief Bhupen...

No communal undertone behind Betukandi dyke breach: Cachar SP

No communal undertone behind Betukandi dyke breach: Cachar SP

Next Story
Similar Posts
Sensex climbs 448 points in early trade amid firm global market trends
8 July 2022 7:10 AM GMT

Mumbai, Jul 8: Market benchmarks started the trade on a positive note on Friday, with the Sensex...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Markets gain for 2nd day; Sensex, Nifty climb nearly 1 pc
7 July 2022 11:16 AM GMT

Mumbai, Jul 7: Equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty advanced nearly 1 per cent each on Thursday...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Sensex climbs nearly 500 points in early trade; Nifty above 16,000
7 July 2022 5:58 AM GMT

Mumbai, Jul 7: The benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, opened higher on Thursday following positive...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

LPG price hiked by Rs 50 per cylinder; to cost Rs 1,053 per 14.2-kg cylinder
6 July 2022 5:43 AM GMT

New Delhi, Jul 7: The price of domestic liquid petroleum gas cylinders on Wednesday was hiked by Rs...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Sensex climbs 327 pts on firm global market trends
4 July 2022 11:11 AM GMT

Mumbai, Jul 4: The BSE benchmark Sensex climbed 326.84 points on Monday, tracking gains in global...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Crypto broker Voyager suspends all trading, withdrawals, deposits
3 July 2022 6:22 AM GMT

San Francisco, July 3: Cryptocurrency broker Voyager Digital (VYGVF) has suspended all trading,...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Indian EV makers hail industry-wide GST rate cut
2022-07-01T17:30:14+05:30

New Delhi, July 1: Electric vehicle (EV) manufacturers on Friday hailed the GST Council's decision...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Govt slaps tax on petrol, diesel exports; imposes windfall tax on crude oil
1 July 2022 5:38 AM GMT

New Delhi, Jul 1: The government on Friday slapped an export tax on petrol, diesel and jet fuel...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Unbranded packaged foods to be brought under GST
29 Jun 2022 10:55 AM GMT

Chennai, June 29: Unbranded pre-packaged food items, hotels with room rent less than Rs 1,000 to be...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Mukesh Ambani steps down from Reliance Jio, son Akash named Chairman
29 Jun 2022 5:31 AM GMT

Chennai, June 28: Mukesh Ambani has resigned as a Director in Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited with the...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Sensex jumps 438 points in early trade; Nifty tops 15,400
21 Jun 2022 5:28 AM GMT

Mumbai, Jun 21: Equity indices made a firm start on Tuesday, with the BSE benchmark Sensex jumping...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Markets tumble after initial rally amid mixed global trends
20 Jun 2022 5:29 AM GMT

Mumbai, Jun 20: Equity indices started the trade on a firm note on Monday with the Sensex climbing...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

EV prices to be on par with cost of petrol vehicles within a year: Gadkari
17 Jun 2022 9:11 AM GMT

New Delhi, Jun 17: The prices of all electric vehicles (EVs) will be equal to the cost of petrol...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Sensex falls 87 points on selling in IT counters, weak global equities

Mumbai, Jul 11: Benchmark indices turned highly volatile in the last hour of trade on Monday, with the Sensex falling 86.61 points after three days of gain amid heavy selling in IT counters and weak trends in global markets.

The 30-share BSE benchmark declined 86.61 points or 0.16 per cent to settle at 54,395.23. During the day, it fell by 391.31 points or 0.71 per cent to 54,090.53.

The broader NSE Nifty dipped 4.60 points or 0.03 per cent to close at 16,216.

From the Sensex pack, Bharti Airtel, TCS, HCL Technologies, Infosys, Wipro, Tech Mahindra, Larsen & Toubro and Power Grid were the major laggards.

TCS fell 4.64 per cent after its earnings failed to match market expectations.

The country's largest software exporter TCS on Friday reported a 5.2 per cent rise in June quarter net profit to Rs 9,478 crore, restricted by the impact of annual wage hikes and promotions that took operating profit margins to multi-quarter lows.

Brokerage firm Prabhudas Lilladher said the company has missed on both revenue and margins in the June quarter results.

Meanwhile, Tata Steel, M&M, Dr Reddy's Lab, ICICI Bank and Asian Paints were among the gainers.

"As the domestic market turned its focus towards quarterly results, the weak start of IT earnings wounded the sentiments, forcing benchmark indices to open on a weak note. However, with support from banking, metal and energy stocks, the domestic market managed to pare its losses to close," said Vinod Nair, Head of Research at Geojit Financial Services.

In Asia, markets in Shanghai, Hong Kong and Seoul settled lower, while Tokyo ended higher.

Equity markets in Europe were trading lower in mid-session deals. The US markets had ended on a mixed note on Friday.

Meanwhile, international oil benchmark Brent crude declined 1.48 per cent to USD 106.3 per barrel.

Foreign institutional investors remained net sellers on Friday, offloading shares worth Rs 109.31 crore, as per exchange data.

PTI


More in Entertainment
86 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in Assam

86 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in Assam

Congress to raise Silchar flood issue in Assembly: APCC chief Bhupen Bora

Congress to raise Silchar flood issue in Assembly: APCC chief Bhupen...

No communal undertone behind Betukandi dyke breach: Cachar SP

No communal undertone behind Betukandi dyke breach: Cachar SP

Similar Posts
Sensex climbs 448 points in early trade amid firm global market trends
8 July 2022 7:10 AM GMT

Mumbai, Jul 8: Market benchmarks started the trade on a positive note on Friday, with the Sensex...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Markets gain for 2nd day; Sensex, Nifty climb nearly 1 pc
7 July 2022 11:16 AM GMT

Mumbai, Jul 7: Equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty advanced nearly 1 per cent each on Thursday...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Sensex climbs nearly 500 points in early trade; Nifty above 16,000
7 July 2022 5:58 AM GMT

Mumbai, Jul 7: The benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, opened higher on Thursday following positive...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

LPG price hiked by Rs 50 per cylinder; to cost Rs 1,053 per 14.2-kg cylinder
6 July 2022 5:43 AM GMT

New Delhi, Jul 7: The price of domestic liquid petroleum gas cylinders on Wednesday was hiked by Rs...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Sensex climbs 327 pts on firm global market trends
4 July 2022 11:11 AM GMT

Mumbai, Jul 4: The BSE benchmark Sensex climbed 326.84 points on Monday, tracking gains in global...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Crypto broker Voyager suspends all trading, withdrawals, deposits
3 July 2022 6:22 AM GMT

San Francisco, July 3: Cryptocurrency broker Voyager Digital (VYGVF) has suspended all trading,...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Indian EV makers hail industry-wide GST rate cut
2022-07-01T17:30:14+05:30

New Delhi, July 1: Electric vehicle (EV) manufacturers on Friday hailed the GST Council's decision...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Govt slaps tax on petrol, diesel exports; imposes windfall tax on crude oil
1 July 2022 5:38 AM GMT

New Delhi, Jul 1: The government on Friday slapped an export tax on petrol, diesel and jet fuel...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Unbranded packaged foods to be brought under GST
29 Jun 2022 10:55 AM GMT

Chennai, June 29: Unbranded pre-packaged food items, hotels with room rent less than Rs 1,000 to be...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Mukesh Ambani steps down from Reliance Jio, son Akash named Chairman
29 Jun 2022 5:31 AM GMT

Chennai, June 28: Mukesh Ambani has resigned as a Director in Reliance Jio Infocomm Limited with the...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Sensex jumps 438 points in early trade; Nifty tops 15,400
21 Jun 2022 5:28 AM GMT

Mumbai, Jun 21: Equity indices made a firm start on Tuesday, with the BSE benchmark Sensex jumping...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

Markets tumble after initial rally amid mixed global trends
20 Jun 2022 5:29 AM GMT

Mumbai, Jun 20: Equity indices started the trade on a firm note on Monday with the Sensex climbing...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

EV prices to be on par with cost of petrol vehicles within a year: Gadkari
17 Jun 2022 9:11 AM GMT

New Delhi, Jun 17: The prices of all electric vehicles (EVs) will be equal to the cost of petrol...

— Dalai Lama(THIS IS STATIC)

X
X