'SEMICON India 2025' to highlight India’s growing role as trusted global chip hub

New Delhi, July 11: The upcoming 'SEMICON India 2025' event will play a key role in showcasing how India is positioning itself as a trusted, self-reliant, and globally competitive hub in the semiconductor and microelectronics sector, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) said on Friday.

Scheduled to take place from September 2 to 4 at Yashobhoomi (India International Convention and Expo Centre) in the national capital, the event aims to highlight India’s growing capabilities and ambitions in the global semiconductor industry.

Jointly organised by the India Semiconductor Mission (ISM) and global industry body SEMI, the event will serve as a vital platform to bring together policymakers, industry leaders, global investors, startups and academia.

The fourth edition of the event comes at a time when the world is looking to strengthen semiconductor supply chains and embrace next-generation technologies to support digital development.

Additionally, ISM and SEMI officially opened visitor registrations on Friday for 'SEMICON India 2025', inviting global stakeholders to be part of India’s growing semiconductor story.

Building on the record success of 'SEMICON India 2024', this year’s edition will see larger participation and introduce several new features aimed at deepening India’s role in the global chip ecosystem.

For the first time, international pavilions from Japan, South Korea, Singapore, and Malaysia will be part of the exhibition.

There will also be eight country roundtables, where companies from India and partner nations will come together to explore business and technology partnerships.

In a strong move towards skilling and future-readiness, the event will launch training, upskilling, and workforce development programmes targeted at students and engineers, said IT Ministry.

Career-counselling sessions will also be introduced to help guide young talent toward opportunities in the semiconductor industry.

The conference will also host a dedicated Semiconductor Design Startup Pavilion, encouraging innovation-led enterprises in chip design.

Nine Indian states will participate in this year’s edition, up from six in 2024 -- showcasing growing support at the state level.

Over 300 companies from 18 countries and regions will exhibit at the event, covering the entire electronics value chain -- from raw materials and design to manufacturing and systems.

The event will also feature a three-day conference with top global CXOs and experts sharing insights on manufacturing, innovation, supply chain strategies, and industry trends.

Special features like B2B forums, workforce development zones, and structured training programmes will help strengthen India’s semiconductor talent pipeline and support its vision of becoming a global semiconductor powerhouse.

