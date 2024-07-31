SEBI launches India's 1st website for passive funds at NSE, unveils report on capital markets

Mumbai, July 30: The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) on Tuesday launched India's first website for passive funds at the National Stock Exchange (NSE), along with unveiling a comprehensive report on the Indian Capital Markets. The website provides a comprehensive platform for retail investors and empowers them to easily access information and understand the Indian passive funds industry.

It provides in-depth information on aggregate industry data, fund-wise data, and screeners for selecting funds based on various parameters such as underlying index, AUM, tracking error, tracking difference, trading volume, TER, comparison of funds, etc.



Meanwhile, the report on Indian Capital Markets covers the most significant reforms, important milestones, and technological innovations in the Indian Capital Markets, steered by the regulator, Market Infrastructure Institutions (MIIs), and market participants, along with their impact on investors in the country, said SEBI Chairperson Madhabi Puri Buch.



The report delves deeper into recent technological innovations and reforms, several of which are global firsts, findings from a retail investor survey across 12 cities in India and a nuanced analysis of benefits to investors. "The transformation and growth of our Capital Markets is due to a collective vision to create a resilient, progressive, and technology driven ecosystem that provides access, information and control to the Indian investor community, while ensuring guardrails for protection," she said.

Buch said that it is critical for all MIIs and market intermediaries to foster a culture of innovation, collaboration, feedback for review of regulations, and swift tackling of emerging risks. According to NSE's MD and CEO Ashish Kumar Chauhan, the report provides a comprehensive analysis of India’s Capital Markets evolution over the years, propelled by active retail participation, sustained and high inflow by domestic institutional investors, and strong performance of listed companies.

"The MIIs and several other market participants have adopted and implemented SEBI’s initiatives with speed and technological agility to make this transformation successful. We would like to thank our regulator, investors, MIIs, and all the stakeholders for their participation and collaboration in this journey," he added.