SBI sets Net Zero emissions target for its centenary year in 2055

Mumbai, Feb 24: The State Bank of India (SBI) is targeting to be Net-Zero in emissions by 2055, the year the bank celebrates the centenary year of its existence, SBI Chairman Challa Sreenivasulu Setty said on Sunday. Setty's announcement came at the 'SBI Green Marathon Season 5' event which he flagged off here with more than 10,000 runners-cum 'Green India' ambassadors participating in the 5km, 10km, and 21 km categories.

Since its inception in 2018, SBI Green Marathon has grown into a symbol of the bank's solid dedication towards India's 'Mission LiFE' 'Lifestyle for Environment', underscoring its long-standing commitment to a sustainable future. In a thrilling display of endurance, participants excelled across various race categories, with top performers receiving cash prizes of Rs 15,000, Rs 10,000, and Rs 7,000 in the 21km race, and Rs 10,000, Rs 7,000, and Rs 5,000 in the 10km race.

The marathon's certification by AIMS (Association of International Marathons and Distance Races) encouraged participants, offering them global recognition within the marathon community. To further motivate all participants, running legends Vinod Kumar Sharma, Barun Kumar, Vishak Krishnaswamy, Ashish Arya were present at the event. In addition, the participation of the Indian Navy, Indian Air Force, and Indian Army was the highlight of the event.

Following Mumbai, the SBI Green Marathon will continue to Jaipur on February 16, Bhopal on March 2, and conclude in Delhi on March 9, 2025. As part of its season 5 journey across 12 cities, the SBI Green Marathon has already been hosted in Visakhapatnam, Lucknow, Chandigarh, Ahmedabad, Pune, Guwahati, Bhubaneswar and Patna. The SBI Green Marathon stands as a testament to the bank's unwavering commitment to a greener and more sustainable India, according to a company statement.

The SBI is the largest commercial bank in the country in terms of assets, deposits, branches, customers, and employees. It is also the largest mortgage lender in the country which has so far fulfilled the home-buying dreams of more than 30 lakh Indian families. The home loan portfolio of the bank has crossed Rs 6.93 lakh crore. As of December 2023, the bank has a deposit base of more than Rs 47.62 lakh crore with a CASA ratio of 41.18 per cent and advances of more than Rs 35.84 lakh crore.

SBI commands a market share of 26.5 per cent and 19.5 per cent in home loans and auto loans respectively. It has the largest network of 22,400+ branches and 65,000+ ATMs/ADWMs in India with 81,000+ BC outlets. The number of customers using Internet banking and mobile banking stands at 125 million and 133 million respectively.