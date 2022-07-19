84 years of service to the nation
Rupee falls 7 paise to all-time low of 80.05 against US dollar in early trade

By PTI
Photo: PTI

Mumbai, Jul 19: The rupee depreciated 7 paise to an all-time low of 80.05 against the US dollar in early trade on Tuesday tracking the strength of the American currency and firm crude oil prices.

At the interbank foreign exchange, the rupee opened at 80 against the American dollar, then lost ground to quote at 80.05, registering a fall of 7 paise from the last close.

In initial trade, the local unit also touched 79.90 against the American currency.

On Monday, the rupee for the first time declined to the low level of 80 against the US dollar in intra-day spot trading before ending the session 16 paise lower at 79.98 amid a surge in crude oil prices and unrelenting foreign fund outflows.

The rupee opened on a weaker note on Tuesday morning weighed down by outflows and high oil prices, Sriram Iyer, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities said, adding that lack of intervention from the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) could also weigh on sentiments.

According to Iyer, the range for the USD/INR pair for Tuesday's session is 79.75-80.12.

Meanwhile, the dollar index, which gauges the greenback's strength against a basket of six currencies, was trading 0.12 per cent higher at 107.49.

Global oil benchmark Brent crude futures fell 0.35 per cent to USD 105.90 per barrel.

On the domestic equity market front, the 30-share Sensex was trading 86.4 points or 0.16 per cent lower at 54,434.75, while the broader NSE Nifty fell 26.75 points or 0.16 per cent to 16,251.75.

Foreign institutional investors were net buyers in the capital market on Monday as they purchased shares worth Rs 156.08 crore, as per stock exchange data.

PTI


Pay GST on pre-packed, labelled food items, hospital rooms above Rs 5K from Monday
17 July 2022 7:59 AM GMT

New Delhi, Jul 17: Customers will have to pay 5 per cent GST on pre-packed, labelled food items like...

Markets rebound amid firm global trends
14 July 2022 5:29 AM GMT

Mumbai, Jul 14: Benchmark indices started the trade on a firm note on Thursday with the Sensex...

Sensex down 341 points in early trade amid weak global markets
12 July 2022 5:46 AM GMT

Mumbai, Jul 12: Equity benchmarks remained on the backfoot on Tuesday with the BSE Sensex falling...

Sensex falls 87 points on selling in IT counters, weak global equities
11 July 2022 10:48 AM GMT

Mumbai, Jul 11: Benchmark indices turned highly volatile in the last hour of trade on Monday, with...

Sensex climbs 448 points in early trade amid firm global market trends
8 July 2022 7:10 AM GMT

Mumbai, Jul 8: Market benchmarks started the trade on a positive note on Friday, with the Sensex...

Markets gain for 2nd day; Sensex, Nifty climb nearly 1 pc
7 July 2022 11:16 AM GMT

Mumbai, Jul 7: Equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty advanced nearly 1 per cent each on Thursday...

Sensex climbs nearly 500 points in early trade; Nifty above 16,000
7 July 2022 5:58 AM GMT

Mumbai, Jul 7: The benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, opened higher on Thursday following positive...

LPG price hiked by Rs 50 per cylinder; to cost Rs 1,053 per 14.2-kg cylinder
6 July 2022 5:43 AM GMT

New Delhi, Jul 7: The price of domestic liquid petroleum gas cylinders on Wednesday was hiked by Rs...

Sensex climbs 327 pts on firm global market trends
4 July 2022 11:11 AM GMT

Mumbai, Jul 4: The BSE benchmark Sensex climbed 326.84 points on Monday, tracking gains in global...

Crypto broker Voyager suspends all trading, withdrawals, deposits
3 July 2022 6:22 AM GMT

San Francisco, July 3: Cryptocurrency broker Voyager Digital (VYGVF) has suspended all trading,...

Indian EV makers hail industry-wide GST rate cut
2022-07-01T17:30:14+05:30

New Delhi, July 1: Electric vehicle (EV) manufacturers on Friday hailed the GST Council's decision...

Govt slaps tax on petrol, diesel exports; imposes windfall tax on crude oil
1 July 2022 5:38 AM GMT

New Delhi, Jul 1: The government on Friday slapped an export tax on petrol, diesel and jet fuel...

Unbranded packaged foods to be brought under GST
29 Jun 2022 10:55 AM GMT

Chennai, June 29: Unbranded pre-packaged food items, hotels with room rent less than Rs 1,000 to be...

Pay GST on pre-packed, labelled food items, hospital rooms above Rs 5K from Monday
17 July 2022 7:59 AM GMT

New Delhi, Jul 17: Customers will have to pay 5 per cent GST on pre-packed, labelled food items like...

Markets rebound amid firm global trends
14 July 2022 5:29 AM GMT

Mumbai, Jul 14: Benchmark indices started the trade on a firm note on Thursday with the Sensex...

Sensex down 341 points in early trade amid weak global markets
12 July 2022 5:46 AM GMT

Mumbai, Jul 12: Equity benchmarks remained on the backfoot on Tuesday with the BSE Sensex falling...

Sensex falls 87 points on selling in IT counters, weak global equities
11 July 2022 10:48 AM GMT

Mumbai, Jul 11: Benchmark indices turned highly volatile in the last hour of trade on Monday, with...

Sensex climbs 448 points in early trade amid firm global market trends
8 July 2022 7:10 AM GMT

Mumbai, Jul 8: Market benchmarks started the trade on a positive note on Friday, with the Sensex...

Markets gain for 2nd day; Sensex, Nifty climb nearly 1 pc
7 July 2022 11:16 AM GMT

Mumbai, Jul 7: Equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty advanced nearly 1 per cent each on Thursday...

Sensex climbs nearly 500 points in early trade; Nifty above 16,000
7 July 2022 5:58 AM GMT

Mumbai, Jul 7: The benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, opened higher on Thursday following positive...

LPG price hiked by Rs 50 per cylinder; to cost Rs 1,053 per 14.2-kg cylinder
6 July 2022 5:43 AM GMT

New Delhi, Jul 7: The price of domestic liquid petroleum gas cylinders on Wednesday was hiked by Rs...

Sensex climbs 327 pts on firm global market trends
4 July 2022 11:11 AM GMT

Mumbai, Jul 4: The BSE benchmark Sensex climbed 326.84 points on Monday, tracking gains in global...

Crypto broker Voyager suspends all trading, withdrawals, deposits
3 July 2022 6:22 AM GMT

San Francisco, July 3: Cryptocurrency broker Voyager Digital (VYGVF) has suspended all trading,...

Indian EV makers hail industry-wide GST rate cut
2022-07-01T17:30:14+05:30

New Delhi, July 1: Electric vehicle (EV) manufacturers on Friday hailed the GST Council's decision...

Govt slaps tax on petrol, diesel exports; imposes windfall tax on crude oil
1 July 2022 5:38 AM GMT

New Delhi, Jul 1: The government on Friday slapped an export tax on petrol, diesel and jet fuel...

Unbranded packaged foods to be brought under GST
29 Jun 2022 10:55 AM GMT

Chennai, June 29: Unbranded pre-packaged food items, hotels with room rent less than Rs 1,000 to be...

