Record foreign investment in last 10 years came to Maharashtra in just 9 months: CM Fadnavis

Mumbai, March 7: Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, on Friday, said Maharashtra has received the decades' highest annual foreign direct investment (FDI) in just nine months of the fiscal year 2024-25. A total of Rs 1,39,434 crore has been received in the first nine months of the financial year 2024-2025, said the Chief Minister, quoting the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT). The cumulative FDI equity inflow during October 2019 and December 2024 is reported at Rs 6,71,863 crore, which is 31 per cent of the total FDI equity inflow in the country. Maharashtra has thereby outpaced other competitive states, including Karnataka, Gujarat, Delhi, Tamil Nadu and Haryana.

In his post on X, the Chief Minister said, "Record foreign investment in the last 10 years, came to Maharashtra in just 9 months! The central government's DPIIT has released the foreign investment report for the end of December 2024, and Maharashtra has received the highest annual foreign investment in the last 10 years in just 9 months. A total of Rs 1,39,434 crore has been received in the first 9 months of the financial year 2024-2025. This is the highest foreign investment received in Maharashtra in any single year in the last 10 years.”

He further added, "In doing so, the Grand Alliance government has broken its own record for the financial year 2016-17. Of course, there is still one quarter left in this financial year. Heartfelt congratulations once again to the entire Maharashtra! Under the leadership of my colleague Deputy Chief Ministers Eknath Shinde and Ajit Pawar and the cabinet, this race for our Maharashtra will continue.” The Chief Minister’s statement comes days after Governor C.P. Radhakrishnan, in his address to the Assembly, said the state is a preferred destination for Foreign Direct Investment and it contributes over 14 per cent to the country’s total GDP, being one of the leading industrial States in the country.

He said that at the World Economic Forum held in Davos, Switzerland, in January 2025, the government signed Memorandums of Understanding worth approximately Rs 15.72 lakh crore of investment with 63 national and international companies. This will generate more than 15 lakh employment opportunities in the State. Further, the government has planned to disburse the Investment Promotion Subsidy of about Rs 5,000 crore to different industries in the state to attract investments, foster industrial growth, and generate employment opportunities. The government enacted legislation last year to facilitate investments in a hassle-free manner through the effective implementation of the single window system to provide all the necessary approvals in a time-bound manner.