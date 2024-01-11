Re-appointment of three Directors approved in AGM: SpiceJet in BSE intimation

New Delhi, Jan 11: In its stock exchange intimation on Thursday, the SpiceJet said that during the annual general meeting, issue and allotment of 31,83,00,000 equity shares of Rs 10 each at a price of Rs 50 per share on preferential basis, and reappointment of three directors have been approved.

"This is to inform you that the members of SpiceJet Limited (the Company) at its 39th Annual General Meeting held on January 10, 2024 has approved the several resolution by requisite majority," the BSE intimation read.

The airline further said that during the AGM meeting, adoption of audited financial statements (including audited consolidated financial statements) of the Company for the financial year ended March 31, 2023, together with the Report of the Board of Directors and the Statutory Auditors thereon was approved.

"Re-appointment of Shiwani Singh as a Director liable to retire by rotation and issue and allotment of 31,83,00,000 equity shares of Rs 10 each at an issue price of Rs 50 per share on preferential basis were also approved," it said.

"Issue and allotment of 13,00,00,000 warrants with an option to apply for and be allotted equivalent number of equity shares of Rs 10 each at an issue price of Rs 50 per share on preferential basis have been also approved," it said.

The re-appointment of Ajay Aggarwal and Manoj Kumar as an Independent Directors of the Company were also approved.

On Wednesday, SpiceJet's Chairman and Managing Director, Ajay Singh revealed the airline's exclusive rights to operate flights to Lakshadweep at the annual general meeting.

Singh said that the carrier is set to launch flights to Agatti Island, the sole airfield in the region, eliminating the current route through Kochi.

With SpiceJet's exclusive rights under the Regional Connectivity Scheme (RCS) for Lakshadweep, he expressed the intention to commence these exclusive flights soon.