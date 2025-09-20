Rajasthan to get second nuclear plant in Banswara to strengthen power infrastructure

Jaipur, Sep 20: After a gap of nearly 52 years, Rajasthan is gearing up for its second nuclear power plant in Banswara, following the success of the Rawatbhata Nuclear Power Plant in Chittorgarh.

Rajasthan's energy sector continues to chart an impressive growth trajectory.

Already holding the distinction of being ranked number one in the country for renewable energy, the state is now poised to make significant strides in the nuclear energy sector as well.

Once the Banswara project is operational and planned expansions at Rawatbhata are complete, the state's total nuclear power generation capacity will rise to an estimated 6,680 MW, positioning Rajasthan as a major hub for nuclear energy in India. This expansion aligns with the state's long-term vision of enhancing its role in India's clean energy mission, said officials.

To support the growing nuclear sector, uranium exploration activities have gained momentum.

Uranium reserves have been discovered in Khandela (Sikar district), where the Atomic Minerals Directorate is actively working.

Further exploration is also underway in regions of Udaipur, Dausa, and other parts of Sikar, which is expected to reduce the state's future dependency on external sources of nuclear fuel.

In terms of project-specific developments, the Rawatbhata Nuclear Power Plant, established in 1963 in collaboration with Canada, currently has seven operational units with a total capacity of 1,780 MW.

The eighth unit (700 MW) is nearing commissioning, while plans for the ninth and tenth units (700 MW each) are in progress, taking the total planned capacity to 3,880 MW.

Nationally, India operates 24 nuclear reactors with a combined capacity of 8,080 MW. With the addition of Rajasthan's new units, this figure will rise to 10,180 MW, making Rawatbhata the largest nuclear facility in the country, surpassing even Kudankulam in Tamil Nadu, which currently has a capacity of 2,000 MW.

The upcoming Banswara Nuclear Power Project will add another 2,800 MW, with an estimated investment of Rs 50,000 crore. This project is a joint venture between NTPC and NPCIL, and will significantly boost Rajasthan's nuclear infrastructure.

Experts emphasise that the development of nuclear energy in Rajasthan, particularly through the Rawatbhata and Banswara projects, will play a crucial role in enhancing India's energy security, while contributing significantly to the nation's green energy goals over the next decade.

--IANS