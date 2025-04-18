PM Modi holds talks with Elon Musk on closer India-US ties in technology, innovation

New Delhi, April 18: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday held a discussion with Tesla CEO Elon Musk on a range of topics, including the immense potential for collaboration in the areas of technology and innovation.

“Spoke to Elon Musk and talked about various issues, including the topics we covered during our meeting in Washington DC earlier this year. We discussed the immense potential for collaboration in the areas of technology and innovation. India remains committed to advancing our partnerships with the US in these domains,” PM Modi said on X.

The Prime Minister had met Musk in Washington during his visit to the US in February this year.

“Had a very good meeting with Elon Musk in Washington DC. We discussed various issues, including those he is passionate about such as space, mobility, technology and innovation. I talked about India’s efforts towards reform and furthering ‘Minimum Government, Maximum Governance,” PM Modi had stated on X after the meeting.

In another post, PM Modi shared glimpses of his candid moments with Elon Musk's children, captioning it, “It was also a delight to meet Mr. Elon Musk’s family and to talk about a wide range of subjects!”

PM Modi’s conversation with Musk comes at a time when Tesla is reportedly poised to enter the Indian market. The development also comes against the backdrop of ongoing negotiations for a bilateral trade agreement between India and the US.

Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal had also held a meeting with top executives of Elon Musk’s Starlink in Delhi on Wednesday to discuss the company’s investment plans for India.

"Met a delegation from Starlink, comprising Vice President Chad Gibbs & Senior Director, Ryan Goodnight. Discussions covered Starlink's cutting-edge technology platform, their existing partnerships & future investment plans in India,” Piyush Goyal said on X after the meeting.

The meeting comes in the backdrop of domestic telecom majors such as Airtel being in touch with a US company for the possible launch of satellite telecom services in India.

Vodafone Idea has also said that it is in talks with Starlink to provide satellite communication services in India.

Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia has stated that India needs satellite internet, especially in its rural areas.

The minister is of the view that there are many remote corners of the country where you cannot take fiber or mobile connectivity. Consequently, satellite internet can help ensure 100 per cent coverage.

Emphasising the complementary -- and not competitive -- role played by these services, Scindia said India was committed to offering consumers terrestrial, fiber, as well as satellite communications.

He also highlighted that if natural disasters destroy telecom towers and fiber networks, satellite communications can play a crucial role in filling the gap during an emergency.

Starlink is yet to secure a regulatory license to start operations in India and is awaiting the government’s new rules on spectrum pricing.

Scindia has also said that any company can apply for a licence provided it meets the country’s regulations.

Starlink is owned by SpaceX, a company founded by Elon Musk. Starlink is a satellite internet service that aims to provide high-speed internet access to users worldwide.

SpaceX is the first private company to have delivered astronauts to and from the International Space Station. It has also completed an all-civilian crew mission to orbit.



