PM Modi attends Global FinTech meeting in GIFT city

Gandhinagar, Jan 10: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday attended the Global FinTech Forum at the GIFT city here.

"Attended the Global FinTech Forum at GIFT city today. It was a great convergence of brilliant minds in finance & technology, discussing innovative solutions for the digital economy. It is truly exciting to see how FinTech is reshaping our world," PM Modi posted on 'X'.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Prime Minister inaugurated the Vibrant Gujarat Global Summit to showcase the state as an investment hub.

His participation reflects the importance of the event at the global stage and the state's economic potential.

Global business leaders hailed PM Modi's economic vision of a developed India as they unveiled their investment plans for the country at the Summit earlier on Wednesday.

Japan's Suzuki Motor Corporation President Toshihiro Suzuki credited the Prime Minister for his strong leadership and thanked him for the support provided to manufacturing industries in the country, stating that India has now become the third largest automobile market in the world.

ArcelorMittal chairman Lakshmi Mittal praised the Prime Minister's emphasis on process continuity to create an institutionalised framework for the mega global event of Vibrant Gujarat Summit.

Sanjay Mehrotra, CEO of US chip manufacturing giant Micron, thanked the Prime Minister for his vision to open up the country to semiconductor manufacturing and said that it will become a huge economic driver in the future as India marches forward to become the third largest economy in the world.