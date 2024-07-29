Peru's mega port to be 'nerve centre' for South America-Asia connectivity: President Boluarte

Lima, July 29: Peru's President Dina Boluarte said the mega port being built in Chancay, a small town just north of Lima, will serve as a "nerve centre" to facilitate the connectivity between South America and Asia.



The port, due to be inaugurated in November, "will open investment opportunities for the development of infrastructure for all countries that see Peru as a point of connection to access the gigantic Asian market," Boluarte said in a speech to Congress as part of independence celebrations on Sunday, Xinhua news agency reported.



The port stands to become the hub of the South Pacific and will serve to ship cargo from the north, east, and central mountains of Peru and redistribute cargo from countries such as Chile, Ecuador, Colombia, Brazil, and Paraguay, she added. Being constructed by Chinese company Cosco Shipping Ports Ltd., the port, once in operation, will allow exporters and importers to make the most of the logistical hub taking shape between Chancay and the Peruvian province of Callao, Boluarte said.

The port's inauguration will coincide with this year's Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Economic Leaders' Meeting to be held in Peru, she said, adding the port will benefit farmers, small and medium-sized businesses, and thousands of Peruvian families. Boluarte said she was working to guarantee security surrounding the operation of the port.

Peru's National Police is promoting the construction of a police complex in the town of Chancay, which is expected to be inaugurated in 2026.