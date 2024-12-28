NMDFC disburses over Rs 9,228 crore to 24.84 lakh beneficiaries, 85 pc women

New Delhi, Dec 28: The National Minorities Development and Finance Corporation (NMDFC) has disbursed more than Rs 9,228.19 crore covering over 24.84 lakh beneficiaries since inception, out of which more than 85 per cent beneficiaries are women, the government said on Saturday. NMDFC is under the administrative control of Ministry of Minority Aﬀairs. It has been set up to promote socio-economic development of backward sections among the minority communities.

During FY 2023-24, NMDFC released concessional credit to the tune of Rs 765.45 crore covering over 1.84 lakh beneficiaries. NMDFC has launched MILAN (Minority Loan Accounting Software for NMDFC) app to digitise loan accounting processes between applicants, SCAs and NMDFC, including integration of MIS portal of NMDFC on which data of 14.57 lakh beneficiaries is available.

Android and IOS version of MILAN Mobile app has also been launched, said the ministry. Recently, Union Bank of India, Indian Bank and Punjab Gramin Bank signed MoUs for implementation of NMDFC schemes on refinance mode. As part of its 100 day action plan, the ministry organised the 'Lok Samvardhan Parv' in July, bringing together minority artisans from across India. The platform oﬀered artisans a unique opportunity to showcase their indigenous arts, crafts, and rich cultural heritage.

The Parv showcased over 70 exquisite handicraft and handloom products from various States made by 162 artisans belonging to various minority communities. Moreover, the 'Haj Suvidha App' was launched to leverage information technology for enhancing the pilgrimage experience. Over 9,000 grievances and more than 2,000 SOS cases were resolved this year. Over 4,557 female pilgrims marked the highest number this year to date.

'Jiyo Parsi' is another scheme for arresting the population decline of the Parsi community. The scheme was launched in 2013-14. The Ministry has also launched a portal for Parsi couples seeking financial assistance under medical component. The ministry introduced Waqf (Amendment) Bill, 2024 in August in Lok Sabha. Subsequently, the Bill has been referred to a Joint Committee of Parliament (JPC).