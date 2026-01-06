NHAI urges DoT, TRAI to boost mobile connectivity across 424 NH locations

New Delhi, Jan 6: The National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) on Tuesday said it has sought the intervention of the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) and the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) to issue appropriate directions to Telecom Service Providers (TSPs) for addressing non-availability of the mobile network connectivity on several stretches of National Highways.

As part of a comprehensive assessment undertaken by NHAI, 424 locations covering about 1,750 km across the National Highway network have been identified as critically affected due to non-availability of the mobile network connectivity.

“Detailed information on these locations has been compiled and formally shared with the Department of Telecommunications and TRAI for necessary action,” said the NHAI.

Emphasising the public safety implications and the strategic significance of the National Highway network, NHAI has called for an expeditious and coordinated approach to improve mobile network connectivity on the National Highway corridors across the country.

“As the National Highway corridors traverses through remote and rural areas, absence of dependable mobile network coverage on these sections adversely impacts National Highway operations, emergency response mechanism and delivery of technology-enabled public services,” said the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways.

In addition, NHAI has requested TRAI to issue necessary directions to telecom operators for dissemination of proactive SMS or Flash SMS alerts at geo-mapped accident-prone locations, including stretches affected by stray cattle movement and other identified hazards.

The ministry further said that these alerts are intended to reach road users prior to their arrival at such locations, enabling timely caution and safer driving behaviour.

A list of accident-prone stretches frequently impacted by stray cattle has also been shared with TRAI.

“By seeking intervention to address mobile network connectivity gaps and enhancing safety along National Highways, NHAI reaffirms its commitment to working in close coordination with all concerned stakeholders to ensure that National Highway network is not only physically well-connected but is also digitally enabled,” according to an official statement.





--IANS