Mukesh Ambani replaces Gautam Adani as the richest Indian in the world

By The Assam Tribune
Mukesh Ambani replaces Gautam Adani as the richest Indian in the world
Guwahati, Feb 2: The chairman of Reliance Industries, Mukesh Ambani, has surpassed Gautam Adani to become the richest Indian in the world, according to the Forbes Real-time Billionaires list.

In the Bloomberg Billionaires Index on Tuesday, Adani fell to seventh place from third after the short seller Hindenburg Research.

Adani previously rose to the 11th position on the Bloomberg Billionaires Index, with an estimated net worth of $84.4 billion. When the year began, the chairman of the Adani Group was reported to have a fortune worth $121 billion, placing him third after the CEOs of LVMH and Tesla, Elon Musk, and Bernard Arnault.

