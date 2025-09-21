Modi launches Rs 34,200-Cr projects, emphasises self-reliance over foreign dependence

Bhavnagar, Sept 21: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday said India’s main adversary is its dependence on other nations as he made a strong pitch for “aatmanirbharta” and called for indigenous production of everything from semiconductor chips to ships.

Speaking at the ‘Samudra se Samruddhi’ event, where he inaugurated and laid foundation stones of projects worth Rs 34,200 crore, Modi said all the problems of India have only one solution, and that is self-reliance.

“India is moving forward with the spirit of global brotherhood and India has no major enemy in the world today, but in true terms, India’s biggest adversary is dependence on other nations,” Modi said, emphasising that this dependence must be collectively defeated.

He said greater foreign dependence leads to greater national failure. “For global peace, stability, and prosperity, the world’s most populous country must become self-reliant,” Modi said, and cautioned that reliance on others compromises national self-respect.

“The future of 140 crore Indians cannot be left to external forces, nor can the resolve for national development be based on foreign dependence. The future of the coming generations cannot be left to others. If the country with a population of 140 crore is dependent on others, it compromises national self-respect,” he said.

As per a popular saying, pain of 100 kinds has only one remedy; similarly, all problems of India have one solution, and that is aatmanirbharta (self-reliance), Modi said.

“Chips (semiconductor chips) or ships, we must make them in India,” Modi said, adding that domestic ports are the backbone of India’s rise as a global maritime powerhouse.

India’s maritime sector is now moving towards next-generation reforms, he said, and announced that from today, all major ports in the country will be freed from multiple documents and fragmented processes.

“The implementation of ‘One Nation, One Document’ and ‘One Nation, One Port’ process will simplify trade and commerce,” he said.

The PM said a historic decision has been taken to strengthen the maritime sector. “Shipbuilding companies will now find it easier to secure loans from banks and will benefit from reduced interest rates. All benefits associated with infrastructure financing will now be extended to these shipbuilding enterprises,” Modi added.

He said the government is working on three major schemes to make India a major maritime power. “These initiatives will ease financial support for the shipbuilding sector, help shipyards adopt modern technology, and improve design and quality standards. Over Rs 70,000 crore will be invested in the coming years,” he said.

– PTI