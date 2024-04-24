Metal, PSU stocks lead market gains

Mumbai, April 24: Metal stocks are the top sectoral gainers in trade while PSU stocks also posted strong gains on Wednesday.

The metal stocks index is up 2.8 percent. SAIL is up 7 percent, NMDC is up 5 percent, while JSW Steel is up 3.7 percent intra-day.

PSU stocks are also firm with the index, up 2 percent. Among the PSUs, metal and defence stocks are out performing on Wednesday. Defence stocks like Bharat Dynamics are up 7 percent, Hindustan Aeronautics is up more than 4 percent, GRSE is up 3 percent, Mazagon Dock Ship builders is up 3 percent, while Cochin Shipyard is up more than 2 percent.

The benchmark BSE Sensex is trading at 73,978 points, up by 240 points. JSW Steel, Tata Steel are up 3 percent, while Powergrid, NTPC are up more than 1 percent.

The market breadth on Wednesday is positive with 60 percent of the stocks advancing and 35 percent declining.

Fertiliser stocks are also in the green with Chambal Fertilisers up 6 percent, Rashtriya Chemicals and Fertilisers up 4 percent, while Gujarat State Fertilisers and Chemicals is up 4 percent.