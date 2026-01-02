Maruti Suzuki ends 2025 with record output of 22.55 lakh vehicles

New Delhi, Jan 2: Maruti Suzuki India Limited, the country’s largest car manufacturer, produced over 22.55 lakh vehicles in 2025 -- its highest-ever output in a calendar year, according to a company statement issued on Friday.

This is the second consecutive year that Maruti Suzuki India has exceeded 20 lakh units in annual production. The production includes vehicles for domestic sales, exports and OEM supplies. The top five models by production volume during the year were Fronx, Baleno, Swift, Dzire and Ertiga.

“This milestone reflects the Company’s strong focus on delivering products in line with customer demand across domestic and international markets,” the statement said.

Maruti Suzuki managing director and CEO, Hisashi Takeuchi, said, “This record production is a result of the dedication of our employees and the strong synergy that we share with our supplier partners. A high degree of localisation has enabled us to achieve such scale while maintaining world-class quality, highlighting the strength and global competitiveness of India’s automotive manufacturing ecosystem.”

“We remain committed to expanding our manufacturing footprint and strengthening India’s automobile manufacturing capabilities in line with the Government of India’s ‘Make in India’ initiative,” he added.

Also, Maruti Suzuki India on Thursday said it has exported 3.95 lakh vehicles in 2025, its highest ever in any calendar year. This marks a growth of over 21 per cent as compared to 2024.

Maruti Suzuki began operations in 1983 with its first production facility at Haryana’s Gurugram on the outskirts of Delhi. Over the years, supported by a robust multi-tier supplier and dealer ecosystem, the company expanded its manufacturing footprint, including facilities in Gurugram, Manesar, and Kharkhoda in Haryana, and recently amalgamated the Gujarat plant into its operations.

The car giant now manufactures as many as 17 models and over 650 variants across these state-of-the-art facilities. Looking ahead, the company plans to enhance its manufacturing capacity to 4 million units per annum to meet rising domestic demand and serve international markets, the company statement said.

Maruti Suzuki continues to dominate India's car market, consistently holding an over 40 per cent share of the market in the passenger vehicle segment. The company continues to lead due to affordable, fuel-efficient models, with recent strong sales driven by festive demand.

