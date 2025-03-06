Maintaining high safety standards as India progresses towards development: Adani Electricity

Mumbai, March 6: Adani Electricity on Thursday said it is observing the 'National Safety Week 2025' from March 4-10, maintaining high safety standards as India progresses towards development. This marks the 54th National Safety Week, and this year's theme is "Safety and Well-being Crucial for Viksit Bharat”, the Adani Group company said in a statement. The objective is to raise awareness and encourage the adoption of safety measures across its power distribution area and various work sites, according to Adani Electricity, which is the leading power distribution company serving over three million customers in Mumbai.

Towards this Adani Electricity employees participated in the workshop organised by the safety team of Adani Electricity. Meanwhile, the company said recently it is proactively addressing the anticipated increase in power demand this summer by leveraging cutting-edge technology and infrastructure upgrades. Mumbai's rapid urbanisation and economic growth are driving a significant rise in electricity consumption. To ensure a reliable and uninterrupted power supply for its customers throughout the summer, Adani Electricity will primarily meet demand through a combination of long-term and short-term contracts.

This includes 1,300 MW from long-term contracts, renewable energy sources (solar, wind, and hybrid), 500 MW from medium-term contracts, and 700 MW of additional solar and wind power secured through short-term contracts. In addition, Adani Electricity has arranged around 300 MW through a banking arrangement. Additional power required, if any, will be met through the short-term power market, according to the company statement. The company is also leveraging artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning-based demand forecasting models to accurately predict electricity demand across different times of the day.

These systems analyse historical consumption patterns, weather forecasts, and real-time grid conditions to optimise power procurement and prevent shortages. Adani Electricity has deployed a state-of-the-art network Operation Centre (NOC) coupled with automated substations, enabling real-time monitoring and control of the power network.