LTIMindtree appoints Vipul Chandra as Chief Financial Officer

New Delhi, March 7: Global technology consulting and digital solutions company LTIMindtree on Thursday announced that its Board of Directors has appointed Vipul Chandra as the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the company with effect from April 25.

Vinit Teredesai, who has been serving as the CFO since June 2020, has decided to step down from his position. He will remain in the role until April 24.

"Chandra has been in various senior roles within the organisation for more than a decade. Through his experience of three decades and his in-depth knowledge about L&T group, we are sure he would lead the finance function of LTIMindtree ably," AM Naik, Chairman, LTIMindtree, said in a statement.

Prior to joining L&T, Chandra worked with Citibank in India as Managing Director, Head of Corporate Sales and Structuring in the Global Markets business.

He is an engineer with a specialisation in Electronics and Communication from Delhi College of Engineering and also a Post-Graduate (Diploma in Management) from IIM-Calcutta.

"I am sure that his long association with the L&T Group would provide immense value to LTIMindtree. I would also like to thank Vinit for his contribution to the success of the organisation and wish him the very best for the future," said Debashis Chatterjee, CEO & MD, LTIMindtree.