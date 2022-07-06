84 years of service to the nation
Business

LPG price hiked by Rs 50 per cylinder; to cost Rs 1,053 per 14.2-kg cylinder

By PTI
LPG price hiked by Rs 50 per cylinder; to cost Rs 1,053 per 14.2-kg cylinder
New Delhi, Jul 7: The price of domestic liquid petroleum gas cylinders on Wednesday was hiked by Rs 50 per cylinder, the third increase in rates since May.

Non-subsidised LPG will now cost Rs 1,053 per 14.2-kg cylinder, according to a price notification of oil companies.

Non-subsidised LPG rate is the one that common household users pay. Ujjwala beneficiaries are the only ones who get subsidies.

