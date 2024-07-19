Japan’s Toshiba group to invest Rs 500 crore to expand ops in India

New Delhi, July 19: Japan’s Toshiba Group plans to invest another 10 billion Japanese yen (over Rs 500 crore) in India to expand its capacity for producing power transmission and distribution equipment in the country.



Toshiba Transmission & Distribution Systems (India) Pvt Ltd (TTDI) will increase its capacity for manufacturing power transformers and distribution transformers by about 1.5 times compared to FY2023, over a three year period from FY2024 to FY2026, according to a company statement.



TTDI offers a range of technologies for the renewable energy sector, including photovoltaic (PV) inverters, power transformers, gas-insulated switchgear (GIS), and inverter duty transformers.



"Furthering our commitment to make-in-India and export-from-India, the new investment will improve operational efficiency, increase speed-to-market, and support in expanding our business in India and overseas," said Hiroshi Furuta, Chairperson and Managing Director of TTDI.



With this investment, TTDI will increase its assembly and test line capacity for distribution transformers and power transformers for transmission grids and distribution networks.



Enhanced testing capacity for power transformers will represent a significant upgrade, specifically geared towards expanding exports as well as meeting the high demand for 400kV/765kV transformers in the Indian market, the company said.



Distribution transformer expansion is aimed at creating a dedicated facility for CRGO (Cold Rolled Grain Oriented) steel processing centre in order to enhance the vertical integration facility, which would help the company reduce the process lead time and enhance quality and safety, the company said.



TTDI is also focusing on the enhancement of GIS, transformers, control relay and substation automation system solutions to applications in the renewable energy sector, data centres for smart cities, and for industry segments like petrochemical plants, refineries and railways.