ITC celebrating its sixth edition of the Sunfeast Cup

Guwahati, Nov 10: Ali Harris the COO, Biscuits and Cakes, Foods Business division, ITC, in an interview mentioned that products provided by the company made with local flavours or local ingredients (essentially Indian) are gaining ground. He had played an important role during Britannia's pan-India expansion and he wanted to stay on top of modern day trends. He also expands his thoughts on the points of the rationale behind conducting Sunfeast Cup in the Northeastern states in the last 6 years and plans to expand the tournament to other regions.

Recently the Sunfeast Cup Football Tournament 2022 powered by Sunfeast Bounce has been organised in a memorable and grand manner from 26th September 2022 and will be continued till 10th November 2022.

Harris, on expanding the football tournament in the Northeast, said that the objective is to expand the sport's frontiers and therefore they invite larger participation from students in the Sunfeast Cup. He also mentioned that the Sunfeast Cup has become a signature football tournament in the Northeast, with large participation from across the states. He also reiterated about the ongoing tournament which is the sixth edition of the Cup.

The brand is undertaking extensive initiatives to engage children and encourage them to be a part of the tournament. One of the largest brands, Sunfeast Bounce, has been recently refreshed with a striking football design incorporated in the biscuit along with added glucose to provide energy.

When asked about the ongoing tournament, Harris said, "It is immensely satisfying to provide support and actively participate in the development of a robust sports infrastructure that will nurture young athletes who will unquestionably represent India with pride."

The Sunfeast Cup Football Tournament 2022 will host its final match at Sports Authority of India (SAI) Football Ground, 11, MD Shah Rd, Paltan Bazaar, on 10th November 2022 in Guwahati.